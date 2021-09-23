Awkward moment Prince Harry praises Queen for ‘dedicating life to service’ as he’s in US

Prince Harry reflected on his grandfather Prince Philip’s “incredible bond” with the Queen while he stepped back from the Royal Family.

The interview was filmed in the USA by the Duke of Sussex. He joined other members of Firm to pay tribute in BBC documentary Prince Philip, The Family Remembers.

This one-off program was made to commemorate Philip’s 100th Birthday in early 2021. He died in April.

In the middle of the 60-minute short film, Harry mentions that his grandparents are an “adorable” couple.

He sits in front of a grey background and says: "From my grandmother's perspective, to have someone like that on your shoulder for 73 years of marriage it doesn't get better than that.











“The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. I don’t know if anyone has ever described them as adorable.

“But to me knowing the cheekiness of him, and that behind what the world sees, you have two individuals who were very much in love and both at a very young age dedicated their life to service.

"The places that these two travelled, the things that they saw, the experiences that they went through – that is an incredible bond between two people."











Harry famously chose to step away from the Royal Family which makes his comment about the Queen and Philip’s service all the more intriguing.

But he noted last year he was still committed to a life of service, saying: “I was born into a life of duty, but it was during my decade in the army that I committed to a life of service.”

Viewers were quick to relate Harry’s bombshell revelations since he first did an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March.











One critical viewer commented: “Hypocrite! Prince Harry shouldn’t even be on this tribute to Prince Philip. He has said the most horrible things about his grandfather and I’ll never forgive him for that.”

“I wish Harry had been replaced with Catherine,” another wrote.

He compared his life to the movie The Truman Show in May. In which the main character lives his life unwittingly on a TV program and in a zoo,