Awkward moment Love Island’s Jess offers Ne-Yo to stay in her bed during flirty chat

LOVE Island broadcasted the awkward encounter between Ne-Yo, the pop star and female Islanders after his performance in the villa.

The 43-year-old So Sick singer stunned the cast as he performed his huge R&B hits on Friday night.

2 Jess, a Love Island contestant, decided to give Ne-Yo her offer ITV

Past celebrity guests include Craig David, Becky Hill and Joel Corry, but US star Ne-Yo has been hailed as the biggest performers to grace the villa yet.

Clearly impressed, Love Island’s Jess decided to make Ne-Yo an offer.

As he led the Love Island ladies through the bedroom, she candidly told the Closer singer: “I’m…I’m single, so you can stay in my bed if you want?”

Ne-Yo didn’t respond. Instead, the group giggled nervously.

Whitney added: “I am single too.” It’s clear that there is no one sleeping in my bedroom.

The girls didn’t know that Ne-Yo had led them out to the car, which took them on a ride to Casa Amor.

Casa Amor will be in full swing this Sunday after undergoing its “sexiest-ever” makeover.

A purple and blue color scheme has been used in the bedroom, along with contemporary prints on the wall behind it.

The five double beds in this room are all yours, but you have to decide who’ll jump on them.

Barbie-pink is the theme of this dressing room, which includes shelves filled with ornaments and cosmetics.

The shower is surrounded by lots of greenery and foliage to give it a natural, lush feel. Beautiful people are soaping themselves, trying to attract the attention of admirers.

A firepit dominates the area outside, and is surrounded by an l-shaped white sofa with colorful scatter cushions.

In a sneak peek at the end of Friday’s show, the new ladies were shown in the teaser for Sunday night – and there was a familiar face in the mix.

Dumped Islander Molly Marsh has made a sensational return to the villa and enters with the other Casa girls.

Alongside Molly, the new girls are: Tink Reading, Danielle Mazhindu, Amber Wise, Gabby Jeffery and Abi Moores.

