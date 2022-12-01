Away Resorts will give you a seven-night stay in the UK

THE approaching new year can only mean one thing, Hols from £9.50 is coming back! But since we can not hold out much longer, we are giving one lucky winner the chance to win a seven-night holiday with Away Resorts, one of our Hols from £9.50 partners.

We have been sending our nation to fantastic holidays for more than thirty years. Partnering with amazing holiday parks across the UK and Europe, to offer our readers the best trips with their families or friends from just £9.50 per person.

3 Take your dog with you on a ride. They are part of your family.

As we know the cost-of-living crisis will not go away, that is why we are partnering with Away Resort’s to offer one of our lucky Sun readers the chance to win a FREE seven-night stay at any of their resorts in the UK worth up to £2,500. You can spend your hard-earned money on the things that matter most in life.

If you’re looking for memorable holiday ideas, there are many options closer to your home. Away Resorts has a portfolio of 19 stunning parks spread right across the UK, that you can choose from to take your family away on a fun-filled vacation, all without the need for a passport.

Every family is different, so there’s no way to be the same Away Resorts park. You can explore local attractions from the holiday park locations.

3 Take in the Sun at the UK’s best beaches

There are many places to visit, including beaches, national parks and landmarks, as well as historical treasures right at your door. Enjoy a relaxing day at Tattershall Lakes and Whitecliff Bay’s alpaca colony.

Each of their parks offers a unique experience that is perfect for relaxation or exploration. Away Resorts can help you make a memorable holiday by providing everything you need, from bars to restaurants and swimming pools.

Only six people can be accommodated in the prize. Each booking will receive guest passes to facilities and entertainment. Travel, meals, and other activities are excluded.

3 Unwind after an exhausting day of exploration by joining a family game evening

Want to learn more about Away Resorts Learn more Here.

Make sure you get all the latest updates and information on how to take part in our famous Hols from £9.50 offer by signing up to our mailing list. Simply tick the box in the entry form below which states that you’d like us to keep you informed about exclusive offers and promotions from Central Recorder.

Please fill out the form below to see if this is a great opportunity for you..

Are you unable to see the above form? Tap/click Here to open this article in a new tab/window. Central Recorder app: You can search the Competition section.

The competition is only open to UK residents (18+) (except Northern Ireland). The competition ends on Wednesday, December 14th 2022 at 23:59. The winners will be notified in 28 days. You can find the entire Terms and Condition here.