“Avatar: The Way of Water” is the top-rated movie of December

The latest James Cameron action flick looks to quench fans’ thirst among a sequel-heavy month of new movie releases

The upcoming film — written, directed and produced by James Cameron — is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on Dec. 16. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weber are returning cast members. However, they will be making a return in a role that is different from the original flick. “The Way of Water” Cameron plans to release four more sequels. “Avatar” universe.

A 13-year wait hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for an “Avatar” sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” topping Whip Media’s rankings of the most anticipated movies of December.

Whip Media’s rankings are based on the responses of U.S. users of the TV Time app, its movie and TV show tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

A second sequel took the second spot for this month. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Coming in last “The Way of Water.” Naturally “Glass Onion” Just wrapped up a short theatrical run, which saw Rian Johnson’s film earn $13 million in the five-day Thanksgiving window. Still, many fans are anxiously waiting for the film to hit Netflix on Dec. 23 — a.k.a. Festivus — before seeing it for the first time.

In the meantime, the bronze medal for December goes to “Babylon.” The upcoming period drama-comedy, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, will follow a number of characters grappling with Hollywood’s transition from silent to sound films. “Babylon” The film will also be in theaters Dec. 23, U.S.

In the fourth spot, we saw the theme of sequels return. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” This comes eleven years after the original “Puss in Boots” movie came out. Salmahayek and Antonio Banderas reprise their voices from the original movie in this computer-animated film.

Whitney Houston is the latest music icon to have a biographical film made about their life — and fans seem pretty excited about it. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which will chronicle Houston’s life, is the fifth most-anticipated movie of December, per Whip Media’s data. Naomi Ackie is a British actress of 30 years who is best remembered for playing Jannah in the movie Jannah. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Houston will be played by Will Smith.

The sixth-ranked film will feature Tom Hanks. “A Man Called Otto,” Comedy-drama about a man who kills himself when his wife is killed and his job is lost. His suicide attempts are repeatedly interrupted by his neighbors, though, who end up forging an unlikely friendship with the 60-something-year-old Otto. Based on Fredrik Backman’s 2012 bestseller, the film was made.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” Although the film premiered in November in the U.K. but American movie lovers are eager to see it in America on December 9, and the musical will be in 7th place.

Ten most anticipated movies for December 2022 (Whip Media), U.S.

It’s No. 1 streaming-exclusive movie that made the December List. 8 with Amazon Prime Video’s “Something From Tiffany’s,” a rom-com starring Zoey Deutch.

Interesting inclusion is the 9th most-anticipated film. “Troll,” a Norwegian horror flick about — you guessed it — an ancient troll. “Troll” It has the most anticipated release date, and will debut on Netflix on December 1.

Rounding out the top 10 is Will Smith’s “Emancipation,” A historical action film that was set in 1863. Smith, a former slave, is portrayed by Antoine Fuqua in the film. He escapes from a Louisiana plantation, and travels north to join Union Army. “Emancipation” This limited edition will be available for purchase on December 2, before it becomes Apple TV+ on December 9.

Sean Burch, an analyst in marketing at Whip Media (a WrapPRO partner), is Sean Burch. Click here for more from Whip Media.