“Avatar: The Way of Water” is the top-rated movie of December

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
The latest James Cameron action flick looks to quench fans’ thirst among a sequel-heavy month of new movie releases

A 13-year wait hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for an “Avatar” sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” topping Whip Media’s rankings of the most anticipated movies of December.

The upcoming film — written, directed and produced by James Cameron — is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on Dec. 16. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weber are returning cast members. However, they will be making a return in a role that is different from the original flick. “The Way of Water” Cameron plans to release four more sequels. “Avatar” universe.

