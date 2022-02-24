Ava Majury to Testify Against Another Alleged Stalker in Court

TikToker Ava Majury’s father shot and killed a stalker who came to their house last year.

But another person has since followed and watched her, her family told The New York Times.

Majury will testify in court February 28, seeking an injunction for protection against stalking.

The 15-year-old TikTok star Ava Majury will testify next Monday in a Florida court with the intent of receiving a protective order against an alleged stalker months after her father shot and killed an armed stalker at their home.

Majury’s father shot and killed a man who showed up at their Naples, Florida, home in July 2021. An 18-year-old Maryland man named Eric Rohan Justin, who had harassed Majury online, blew the family’s door open with a shotgun before Majury’s father, Rob, killed him, The New York Times reported.

While the incident happened last year, Majury, who has 1.2 million TikTok followers, was recently pulled from school over concerns of another stalker, according to The Times. Majury was being watched by an unnamed juvenile — a classmate — who had exchanged text messages with Justin prior to the incident, her family told The Times.

The boy had last year warned Majury about messages Justin sent him, including one where he asked whether the boy had a gun, and another where he shared his plans to assault her, according to The Times report.

But in December, Majury told her parents the boy had started watching and following her. Another one of Majury’s classmates had received a video of the unnamed juvenile firing a gun at a shooting range, Majury’s mother, Kim, told The Times.

Majury will testify in Collier County Circuit Court on February 28, seeking an injunction for protection against stalking, Fox News reported. The order would restrict the boy from having any contact with her.

Majury did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. The family’s attorney Lanny Davis told Fox News that Majury was “genuinely afraid for her safety.”

“It is a shame that it too often seems it takes a tragedy for everyone to ask: Why didn’t we act sooner?” he said.

In a statement to Fox News through her legal team, Majury said social media “can connect people of all walks of life and create a sense of community.”

“But I’m telling my story so that young people and parents are also aware of the dangers of social media,” she added.

Ava has been building up her following on TikTok since April 2020. She is best known for posting lip-sync and dancing videos. Her most recent TikTok was posted February 10.

She has continued to post to social media with her parents’ permission, according to The New York Times report.

“Why should we allow them to stop her? Maybe she’s meant to bring awareness to all this,” her mother told the outlet.