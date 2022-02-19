Ava Majury, TikTok Star, Posted Videos After Fatal Stalker Shooting

Ava Majury’s father shot a stalker who came to their house in 2021, The New York Times reported.

On the day of the shooting, Majury posted TikToks to her account.

Her mother told The Times they didn’t want to let “sick individuals” stop her from being online.

A 15-year-old TikTok star whose father shot an armed stalker who came to their house in Florida continued to make videos immediately after the incident, without giving any indication of what happened.

The shooting occurred on July 10, 2021, when Eric Rohan Justin went to the house of TikToker Ava Majury and blasted the front door open with a shotgun, The New York Times reported on Thursday. After his weapon jammed, he fled the scene but soon returned, according to the newspaper.

Then, Ava’s father, Rob Majury, said he shot Justin, according to The Times.

The 18-year-old Justin had been following Ava online for more than a year, and bought selfie photos from Ava and pictures of and information about her from some of her friends, according to The Times. He also sent texts to a classmate of Ava asking whether he had a gun and told him about plans to assault the young teen, including saying, “i could just breach the door with a shotgun i think,” the newspaper reported.

Ava has over 1.2 million followers and 57 million likes across all her videos. Her earliest TikToks date back to April 2020, and most of her content featured her lip-syncing to audios and dancing.

On the day of the shooting, she posted a video of her mouthing the words to a slow-motion version of French Montana’s “Unforgettable.” She shared another lip sync video the next day, and then took a five-day break from posting TikToks, resuming her regular frequency after that.

The Majurys were shaken after the event and temporarily lived at a friend’s house, according to the Times.

Ava’s mother, Kim Majury, told The Times her daughter was still active online because they didn’t want to allow “sick individuals” to keep her from using social media and told the newspaper, “maybe she’s meant to bring awareness to all this.”

Ava said she worried if her followers knew about the shooting, then people might “think I attracted him” or that other followers would “make it a contest” to go to her house, according to The Times.

Ava has continued to post TikToks as of February 2022.

Ava did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on Friday.