Ava DuVernay’s Array Hires Netflix’s Anne-Marie McGintee to Lead Scripted Programming

Array, the independent distributor and production company founded by Ava DuVernay, has added six executives to its ranks, president Tilane Jones announced Thursday.

Netflix original series exec Anne-Marie McGintee will join as vice president of scripted programming, and Blumhouse’s MJ Caballero will serve as her counterpart in physical production. Both will report to Paul Garnes, president of Array Filmworks.

Other additions include former Freeform executive Jasmine Mazyck, who will serve as director of publicity; iHeartRadio’s Eric Fisher, who will be Array’s new manager of digital production; and Dià Brown, who is leaving Warner Media to serve as Array’s manager of social media. All three will report to chief marketing officer Jeff Tobler.

Finally, Meredith Shea is coming onboard as Array Crew’s director of industry relations. She joins from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will report to Array Alliance executive director Regina Miller.

The expansions to Array’s executive lineup fall on the 10th anniversary of the company’s founding in 2011.

“Array continues to expand our mission-driven work to amplify and elevate filmmakers of color and women of all kinds,” Jones said in a statement. “Ava and I are thrilled to welcome these executives who share a dynamic commitment to narrative change and social impact.”