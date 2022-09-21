Autumn 2022: What happens on the first day?

This year’s autumn Equinox will occur on September 22 at 9 :04 Eastern Standard Time.

The event represents the start of autumn with cooler, shorter days for the Northern Hemisphere.

What is the fall equinox?

The autumn equinox is the day when daylight hours and night time are of equal length.

It marks the day the Northern Hemisphere begins to tilt slightly towards the east. SunThe temperature drops and days get shorter.

This carries on until the winter solstice when the Northern Hemisphere begins to tip back towards the sun on its axis.

This means that it will get colder for 90% of the Earth’s population, but warmer for those who live in the Southern Hemisphere.

What is an equinox, you ask?

Equinoxes occur just as solstices because of the way the Earth is titled relative with the Sun.

The Earth spins on an inclined axis of about 23.5 degrees.

This tilt is why different parts of the Earth are exposed to more or less sun each year as it circles the Sun.

Seasons are a result of this.

The summer and winter solstices are the most dramatic times, as they represent the longest days and the shortest.

However, the Earth tilt during the fall and spring equinoxes means that it is perpendicular with the Sun’s radiations and hits it evenly.

This means that both sides of the Earth get exactly 12 hours of daylight and night.

What happens to the poles at an equinox

The most visible and lasting effects of equinoxes can be seen at the South Pole as well as the North Pole.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (“National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration”), the North Pole experiences twilight until October when the Sun sets on night of the fall equinox.NOAA).

The North Pole is now tilted away towards the Sun and transitions into total darkness for approximately 11 weeks before twilight comes back.

At the South Pole, it is the opposite.

The South Pole is now visible from the Central Recorder, previously shrouded in darkness.

Ancient observers recognized and celebrated solstices and equinoxes.

The Chinese Harvest Moon is perhaps the most famous tradition that celebrates the autumn equinox. This festival was started millennia back and continues to be celebrated today.