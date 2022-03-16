Autopsy on Young Dolph reveals that rapper was shot 22 times in homicide

MEMPHIS – Rapper Young Dolph, aka Adolph Thornton Jr., suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, neck and torso He was attacked and killed in a local bakeryNovember according to an autopsy report.

According to the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center report and the medical examiner’s office, the autopsy and police investigations support the death as a result of homicide. USA TODAY Network obtained Tuesday’s report through a public records request.

Young Dolph, 36, is fatally shot while buying baked goods at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Nov. 17.

The autopsy reported nearly two dozen wounds to the hip-hop star’s back, chin, neck and both arms.

Authorities have charged two men with first-degree murder in his death and publicly named three other persons of interest in the case. The law enforcement have not provided much information on the shooting itself or the events that led up to it.

In Photos circulated through the Memphis Police Department, two suspects in the shooting are each holding a gun.

Authorities have stated that both suspects pulled up to Dolph’s bakery and jumped out of their cars.

Examiners appear to have reviewed 22 wounds to Dolph’s body. Sixteen were identified as entrance wounds and all of them were to the back. Three exit wounds in the abdomen and chest were found on the left side.

According to the report “comingling”The tracks of the wounds “(prevents) accurate assignment of”You can enter and exit gunshot wounds. “However, the assessment of the wounds indicates that the most common trajectory of the bullet wound paths is forward.”

Other wounds to the head, neck and arms are not explicitly described as entrance or exit wounds.

Prior to the fatal shooting, Dolph lived through two shootings in 2017.

Dolph is survived by his life partner, Mia Jerdine, and two young children, Aria and Adolph Thornton III, known as Tre.

In December, the rapper was honored at a public celebration.Tre spoke to a FedEx Forum crowd: “My dad was the person who raised me and he trained me to be a good man when I grow up. … Now that he is dead I’m going to make it up to the whole world and be the greatest person you will ever know.”

The owners of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies have decided to close the location of the bakery, which fans have turned into a memorial.

It’s It is unclear what to do if a more permanent memorialIt is being planned.

