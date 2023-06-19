Automatic surcharges costing $140 per week for millions of Americans

Summer travel can be more costly for those who drive to airports.

For the second consecutive year, three major airports in New York City are imposing summer parking fees.

Some flyers may be paying more for their summer travel if they choose to pay parking and drive to the airport.

Newark Airport (JFK), John F. Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia Airport are all within easy reach.

The summer is a time when travel rates are at their highest, as more people take vacations.

New parking fees at Newark International Airport were implemented earlier this week in response to the surge of travelers. NJ.com.

The daily parking garage now costs $60 per day and is $20 higher. For drive-ups, the Economy lot will cost $35 daily.

Rates also increased at Newark Liberty International Airport’s Central Terminal and Terminal A parking garages to $70 a day.

This means that for seven days, a driver who parks every day could pay $490.

Port Authority officials said they will reevaluate rates once the summer season is over.

Parking restrictions are a major factor in the price increase, as travel levels begin to recover to their pre-pandemic level.

The parking situation at Newark Airport, John F. Kennedy International, and LaGuardia has been complicated by the construction of these airports.

Travelers can still get a good deal on parking.

Port Authority officials advise flyers that they should book their parking and pay online in order to get a discount.

Booking in advance allows you to guarantee a parking space, particularly as lots are beginning to fill up.

You can park at garages or lots located off the airport and then take the shuttle bus to get to your destination.