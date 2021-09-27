Australian Kissing Booth Actor Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber Make an Ultra-Glam Red Carpet Debut

Australian Kissing Booth Actor Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber Make an Ultra-Glam Red Carpet Debut
By Amy Comfi
Australian Kissing Booth Actor Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber Make an Ultra-Glam Red Carpet DebutNow that’s a red carpet debut.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend, Australian Kissing Booth actor Jacob Elordi, attended their first celebrity event together. The two made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the ultra-glam, star-studded Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures’ opening gala in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old look-alike daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford wore a sleeveless asymmetrical sparkling gold Celine gown. She paired the look with earrings and a necklace from Tiffany’s Victoria collection, as well as the company’s Soleste ring and Embrace ring. Jacob, 24, wore a Celine black tux.

The event took place a year after the couple began dating. They made their relationship Instagram official last Halloween.Australian Kissing Booth Actor Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber Make an Ultra-Glam Red Carpet Debut

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” Kaia told Vogue in comments posted in May. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is seeing someone.”

