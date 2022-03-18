Australian Influencers Acquire Free Meals from Restaurants

Elle Groves, Influencer, asked a restaurant if they could accommodate her. “try out”For social posts, food exchanged for food

The owner of the restaurant said that she had requested it. “shitty”Restaurants struggle to survive in lockdowns

Groves said to Insider the owner’s response was “confronting”It made her feel good. “bullied, belittled and harassed.”

Two micro-influencers in Australia have been hit with a reprimand after they asked a restaurant to provide free food in exchange of social media posts.

Elle Groves,A influencer with approximately 5,200 followers, a messaged a restaurant on Instagram last year and stated that she and her friend were going to eat there. Annie KnightThe author, with around 5,500 followers would “love to come and try”The food is delicious. “in exchange for some stories”Both their individual accounts and their joint Instagram account for food Two TeaspoonsIt has approximately 2,600 followers.

“Would you guys be interested in doing this collab?,”Her message had been read according to Instagram photosJohn Lethlean is a food writer at The Australian newspaper.

John Lethlean (@johnlethlean), shared this post

Lethlean didn’t name the restaurant, but he did tag Little Andorra, a Melbourne-based Turkish restaurant in his post.

Lethlean’s post states that Groves received a reply from the owner by writing: “Apologies for the delay. I’ve been grappling with how much rage to demonstrate/throw in your direction.”

“Reaching out blind to a venue you know nothing about looking for free stuff is shitty enough thing to do at the best of times,”The owner, whom Insider identified via LinkedIn, continued. Luke Bresnan “But it’s even worse when COVID is still very much a thing, affecting small businesses like us devastatingly for two years now.”

He also said that he had to do another job in his spare time to adequately pay his staff, just like other restaurant owners.

The owner shared some tips with the women. “Maybe give it a year or so and see how the business landscape looks and see if you can amass enough followers for your ‘collabs’ to actually be of benefit to the venues you approach so naively, instead of them being only of benefit to you.”

“Eat, drink, spend and tip instead of beg and you’ll probably be on the right path,”The owner signed off.

Lethlean and the owner both mention #couscousforcomment Use a hashtagAustralian social media users are critical of influencers who ask for meals in return for posting.

They’ve added humorous captions to their food posts in the weeks that have passed since Knight and Groves were first questioned by Lethlean, Little Andorra. “Best meal I’ve ever PAID for”And “Lol yes, we paid for this.”

Groves stated to Insider that the owner’s response was “Frankly, it was not.” “really confronting for us.”

“The restaurant owner was well within his right to share his perspective on the pandemic and we appreciated that he did,”She said. “The upsetting thing to come from this situation is the fact he has made us feel bullied, belittled and harassed. We never wanted to hurt anyone or their feelings.”

“Unfortunately people behind a keyboard often forget that they are messaging a person who has feelings and emotions,”She said that Knight and her had received death threats from strangers.

“We only approach companies to give them the option, that if they want to invest in this type of marketing we are happy to help,”She said. “We have never asked companies for free food, it is always left open to them to what they want to offer.”

She said that Knight and she have eaten at the restaurant. “99% of restaurants featured on our page paying full price”.

Insider also reached out for comments to Knight, Bresnan and Two Teaspoons blog.