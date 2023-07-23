Austin Peay State Football player Jeremiah Collins Dies at Age 18

The Austin Peay State University community is mourning the tragic loss of one of its student athletes.

Freshman Jeremiah Collins, who played on the school’s football team the Governors, died July 21 from injuries sustained in a single-car crash near the college’s campus in Clarksville, Tenn. The 18-year-old was killed.

Collins, a native of Louisville, Ky., was driving too fast while exiting a Tennessee highway and his pickup truck rolled several times before coming to rest in a grassy area, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release, according to the Associated Press. He was transported to the hospital and was declared dead. According to the police, there was no evidence of impaired driving at the site of the collision.

Jeremiah Collins was a great man. We were all heartbroken and devastated at his death.Scotty Walden, head football coach at APSU, said in a The following is a statement by the spokesperson The college’s sports program released the following statement. “Jeremiah brought incredible energy and attitude to every single day. We mourn with the Collins’ family over their tragic loss, and we lift them in prayer.