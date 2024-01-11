Aunt sues over niece’s costly paint prank – Don’t miss this court showdown!

A Woman Took Her Niece to Court Over a Coat. You Won’t Believe What Happened Next!

A woman recently made headlines for taking her niece to court over a disastrous paint prank that ruined her $20k coat. The unfolding drama on Reddit sparked a heated debate over who should foot the bill and the consequences the niece should face. Here’s a look at the juicy details of coat-gate.

The Paint That Broke the Coat’s Back

After spending Christmas with her wealthy in-laws, the woman received a $20k coat as a gift from her mother-in-law. She was ecstatic about it but refrained from wearing it extensively to avoid ruining it. However, her niece’s ill-advised paint prank left the coat unsalvageable. The post on Instagram further heightened the drama.

She Wanted the Money Back for the Coat

When the woman requested compensation from her sister and niece, her request was denied. This led her to consider legal action, dividing opinions on Reddit. Some supported her stance, while others believed it was unfair to punish the sister for her daughter’s actions.

Reddit Shares Their Thoughts on Coat-Gate

The Reddit community was divided over the woman’s decision to take legal action. While some empathized with her, others felt that the sister should not be held accountable for her daughter’s actions. The debate raged on, with strong opinions on both sides of the spectrum.

She Later Offered an Update

Realizing the severity of the situation, the woman’s brother-in-law intervened and took action. The niece’s car was to be sold, and if the proceeds did not cover the compensation, she would be required to work and pay the remaining amount. The update calmed the storm to an extent, offering a resolution to the dramatic ordeal.