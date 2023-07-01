Augusto deoliveira aka Dog Daddy issues an apology after Instagram video sparks controversy

Augusto deoliveira – aka the Dog Daddy – took to YouTube on Monday to apologize for a video he had posted to Instagram that caused controversy.

Dog trainer The Dog Daddy has amassed millions on social media and is proud to have worked with TikTok stars and celebrities. But, The Dog Daddy is taking a break at the moment as he’s reflecting on some of his actions that irked dog parents as they have called him out for animal “abuse” while conducting the training.

Dog Daddy apologizes after receiving negative feedback on his Instagram video

Augusto has posted Shorts to his official YouTube Channel as people have continued to complain about a recent clip that he had shared on Instagram.

He begins by explaining the incident that occurred yesterday, which he shared on a photo-sharing site. "Sometimes it's really difficult to admit when you're in the wrong and my behavior yesterday is completely unacceptable."

“I wanted to come here and apologize if you did see that video yesterday and I don’t expect you guys to forgive me, but I want to say that I am genuinely sorry if you did see it.”

Towards the end of his apology, Augusto shares: I really don’t know what I was thinking yesterday and that behavior is completely unacceptable. I’m very very sorry if you guys saw that. I am going to stop posting for a while and take some time off and I just hope you guys understand.”

Augusto Deoliveira’s Instagram is set to private

Ausgusto’s Instagram account with more than 320,000 followers has been set to private and he claimed while apologizing he isn’t able to log into it.

Also, he said that You can also watch the video below. The image in question remains visible on the account. He will remove it as soon as he is able to access his account.

A couple of TikTok users have managed to get their hands on Augusto’s video and shared it on their respective profiles to bring more attention to the dog training method that’s found to be “unacceptable”.

The controversial video sees The Dog Daddy handling a German Shephard in a manner that’s considered inappropriate by many as he’s trying to leash train it.

Video also shows more dogs moving around a Shephard who was being trained in a frantic manner. Pet parents believe that such training can be harmful to both the animal and those around it.

This famous dog trainer’s methods are being criticized

Many think The Dog Daddy, who is known for “walking five German Shepherds off leash” at once, incorporates methods that force the dogs to become submissive.

Augusto’s training methods have also been the subject of controversy in the past, despite his raving testimonials and huge social media following.

His official website features pictures with famous personalities, including Harry Jowsey, Hype House’s Kouvr, Tom, Mia and TikTok star Griffin Johnson.

When his Profile says he can “teach” dog parents “how to get them to calm down pretty quickly”, regardless of the dog’s behavior, many aren’t approving of his techniques.