Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening’ Wins Alice Guy Award in France

Audrey Diwan's 'Happening' Wins Alice Guy Award in France
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Audrey Diwan’s Venice’s Golden Lion prize-winning “Happening,” has won France’s Alice Guy Award for the best female-directed French film of the year.

The Alice Guy Prize, which was named in honor of the first female helmer, was created by veteran film journalist Veronique Le Bris in 2018 to highlight the work of women directors.

The other four movies which were vying for the prize were Aissa Maiga’s lushly-lensed documentary feature “Marcher sur l’eau” and Catherine Corsini’s timely social drama “La fracture” which world premiered at last year’s Cannes in the official selection; as well as Aurélie Saada’s uplifting dramedy “Rose” and Charlène Favier’s “Slalom,” a coming-of-age film set in the world of competitive skiing.

These contenders, which are all French movies which were theatrically released within the year, were selected by 3,260 voters, while the final winner was chosen by a jury of filmmakers and professionals, including “Cuties” director Maïmouna Doucouré, who won last year’s Alice Guy prize, Niels Schneider, actor (“Totems”), Béatrice Thiriet, a music composer, Thierry Lacaze, head of distribution at Studiocanal, and Christopher Thompson, actor and director (“Bardot”).

The award ceremony took place on April 8 at the Max Linder Panorama theater and gathered more than 200 people. The evening kicked off with a piano concert by Thiriet who played three songs from three movies directed by Guy, “Sage femme de première classe,” “Chirurgie fin de siècle” and “Falling Leaves.”

“Happening” earned Diwan a BAFTA nominaton for best director and won a Cesar award for best female newcomer for Anamaria Vartolomei. The movie will be released the U.S. on May 6 by IFC Films.

Latest News

Previous articleGhostbusters’ Paul Feig Explains What’s Holding Up His Universal Monsters Movie

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact