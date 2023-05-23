Attorney for Teen charged with murdering newborn unaware she was pregnant

Attorney for New Mexico teen who is accused of stuffing a newborn into a garbage can claims that his client did not know about the pregnancy.

Alexee Trevizo went to a hospital in December complaining of back pain according to the Artesia Police Department, only to return a few weeks later with the same issue.

Police allege that Trevizo delivered a child during the second visit, and then placed it into a waste bin.

Gary Mitchell, the lawyer for her, says this story is not complete.

“She’s obviously panicked and she tried to take care of her baby,” Mitchell tells . “She was desperate to help her baby. She did everything she could to protect it, but the child died.”

Mitchell tells Steven Fabian as well that his customer did not even know she is pregnant.

Mitchell says, “She did not gain weight and she had nothing that indicated to her she was pregnant.”

Last week, a video was released of Trevizo’s mother confronting her over the baby.

The doctor tells them to contact the police, while the nurse on video says that the baby is born at full term.

A coroner determined the cause of death to be a homicide, and earlier this month Trevizo was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

After posting bail of $100,000, the 19-year-old high school cheerleader was released and can now attend her graduation.

Trevizo may face the death penalty if convicted for murder.