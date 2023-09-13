Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4 is a movie that runs for the entire finale.

Fans are thrilled to learn that the runtime of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4 is a full-length movie.

Season 4 Part 4 will bring an end to the iconic Attack on Titan franchise in November. The anime’s final episode will have a runtime that is unprecedented, and the longest in the entire series.

Attack on Titan Season 4: Part 4 movie runtime

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4 ‘The Final Chapters Part 2’, also referred to as Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Part 2, is scheduled The premiere will be held on November 4th, internationally.

Just like season 4 Part 3 ‘The Final Chapters Part 1’, the final instalment of the Attack on Titan anime adaptation will not be split into individual episodes: instead, it will be an extended broadcast more akin to a television movie.

In fact, the runtime for Attack on Titan season 4 Part 4 is a staggering one hour and 30 mins (90 minutes in total) – the previous broadcast was only one hour in length. In accordance, this is the longest Attack on Titan episode in the series’ history.

Whilst fans were expecting the Attack on Titan series finale to be of similar hour-long-length, not many would have been expecting an extra 30 minutes of content – although none of us are complaining, since this is the last time that we will see Eren and the Scouts on the small screen.

The manga chapter for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4 is:

Crunchyroll is preparing to make the anime final available for streaming internationally. Netflix Prime Video and the official Japanese site for the series also list them as distributors. However, it is likely that this only applies to Asian countries, like the previous season of Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan is hosting a global after party for anime lovers

A live stream will be broadcast following the premier of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4: The Final Chapters Part 2. After-party Fans around the globe can tune in to watch.

Afterpartys will take place from November 4, 3 hours prior to the premier, through November 8, 3 days following the final.

“To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the TV anime broadcast of “Attack on Titan” and its conclusion, “The Attack on Titan Worldwide After Party” will be held from November 5 (Sun.) to November 8 (Wed.), 2023!”

According to the press release, this will be “the first ‘fan-participatory launch’ in the history of the anime, inviting the audience to a special online cruise ship to celebrate the conclusion of the anime together with the production team and cast!

“Various special events will be held, including an opening party, a special program by the production team and cast, and a grand finale looking back over the past 10 years with famous songs!”

Boot up your laptop and you’re ready to go. This website from your smartphone and PC – there is even an option to answer various fan polls and submit your very own questions to the production team, to be answered live in front of the world.

