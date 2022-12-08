Athena Strand Vigil, Mourners dress in pink to honor Murdered Texas Girl FedEx Driver Rests in Jail

“She’s the best little girl. She really was.”

These are the words of Maitlyn Gandy, remembering her daughter Athena Strand at a candlelight vigil just days after the young Texas girl was found dead. Maitlyn dyed Athena Strand’s hair pink to honour her 7-year old daughter.

She wasn’t the only one.

Paradise was full of pink on Tuesday night. Everybody, from family and friends to bikers and schoolchildren came to pay tribute to Athena in bright pink.

“I don’t know how to thank you guys for all y’all have done for my family,” Maitlyn spoke to the crowd at one point through tears.

Last week, Athena was found dead in her home after being taken from her driveway.

Police say that FedEx driver Tanner Lynn Horner confessed to the murder, and even told authorities where to find to her body. The 31-year-old could be facing charges of capital murder and kidnapping.

Athena had been reported missing last Wednesday after disappearing from the driveway of her home in the town of Paradise. Her body was recovered two days later.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office does not know yet how the young girl lost her life, but in a news conference Sheriff Lane Akin stated that it is believed she died “by [Horner’s] hand.”

Horner, who was an occasional Uber driver in addition to working for FedEx, is being held on $1.5 million bond.

Uber claims that Horner, who hasn’t driven for Uber in several months, is banned from Uber.

FedEx is helping with the investigation, according to authorities.

“FedEx Ground contracts with independent businesses that provide package pickup and delivery services using their own employees, vehicles and equipment,” FedEx Ground has released a statement. “The employees of these service provider companies are subject to criminal history background checks as part of the driver eligibility process.”

Athena’s loved ones continue to grieve.

“I cannot describe the pain and absolute anger I feel,” Maitlyn spoke out after the body of her daughter was found last week. “My princess was taken from me by a sick, cruel monster.”

Related News