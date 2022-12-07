ATF-Weiyu and Studio76 Expand RisingStories Screenwriting competition

Singapore’s Weiyu Films has joined forces with Studio76 from Taiwan to expand the RisingStories screenwriting competition.

Studio76 hosted the RisingStories International Story Pitching Competition 2021. It attracted over 550 entries in Chinese from all parts of the world. The event continues to grow and is now open for English-language scripts.

Media professionals looking to create episodic TV series or feature films for the international market are invited to apply for the 2023 round.

Studio76 is a specialist in investment and development of original IP content. This includes script incubation, production, worldwide marketing, as well as the creation of new IP. Its focus was on appealing internationally to local themes. This is its latest streaming movie “You Have To Kill Me” which is exclusively available on Disney+ in Taiwan and Hong Kong and exclusively on Youku in China, was a prize winner at the 2022 ContentAsia Awards and the recent Asian Academy Creative Awards and received nominations for Taiwan’s Golden Bell TV Awards.

Weiyu is the latest focus of attention “This Land Is Mine,” which was named best drama series at the ContentAsia Awards, and was shortlisted for best drama at the Rose d’Or Awards. Weiyu has now a library with over 200 hours of IP.

To celebrate their partnership, both companies hosted a ceremony at the Asia TV Forum on Wednesday. Lee Izero, CEO of TAICCA was a prominent guest.

“There is such a strong need for good storytelling these days, and with intense competition from the streamers, I think RisingStories will give such a wonderful platform for Asian screenwriters to learn from the best in the industry for their talents to be discovered,” said the Singapore IMDA’s Justin Ang, who also attended.

“RisingStories 2023 represents a unique coproduction opportunity. Together with Studio 76 as well as other partners from Taiwan and South Korea, we are going to be focused on bringing the next generation of original stories to the global content market. This edition will also be open to submissions in English. And as producers of English-language content we’re excited to welcome a broader range of great stories that can resonate with audiences around the world,” Lee Theanjeen, the director of Weiyu Films.