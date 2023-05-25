At the Versace Show, Sir Lewis Hamilton rubs elbows with NBA legend Dwyane Wade and Dua Lipa

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Sir Lewis Hamilton rubbed shoulder with Dua Lipa and Dwyane Wade as he attended a Versace event in Cannes, last night.

Formula 1 star is a fashionista and looked stunning in an all-black outfit.

Sir Lewis Hamilton poses with Donnatella Versace and Dua Lipa

6

Donnatella versace and Dua lipa pose with Sir Lewis Hamilton / @lewishamilton
The F1 star catches up with old pal Donnatella

6

Donnatella reconnecting with the F1 superstar
Hamilton donned a cool all black outfit

6

Hamilton dressed in a chic all-black ensemble / @lewishamilton

This was an event to launch a collaborative project between Dua Lia, the singing sensation, and Donnatella Versace.

Hamilton, who is 38 years old, welcomed Donnatella at the pool before meeting Dua.

The 27-year old woman was greeted with a polite handshake before he kissed her both cheeks.

Dwyane Wade, the Miami Heat legend was also present.

Hamilton spent the rest of the night with three-time NBA Champion.

They laughed and chatted together at the extravagant bash.

Hamilton is back this weekend in Monaco for the Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has been linked with a stunning move to Ferrari at the end of the season – with the Prancing Horse rumoured to be readying a £40m a year offer.

CASINO SPECIAL – BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023

Hamilton chats with NBA legend Dwyane Wade

6

Hamilton speaks with NBA legend Dwyane WadeCredit: https://twitter.com/LH44updates
Dua Lipa also recently attended the Cannes Film Festival

6

Dua lipa recently also attended the Cannes Film FestivalRex

Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ team principal said that rumours about Hamilton’s fate come up twice a year when the time comes to renew a contract.

It’s all a lie. Discussions are conducted in a normal manner, with no time constraints.

The idea of two brothers and friends who’ve been together for over ten years suddenly having to deal with money is uncomfortable.

I am absolutely sure that we’ll meet, not even a drop of doubt.

“I cannot imagine doing anything else. Lewis will continue to win if we provide him with a car that is competitive. Look at Tom Brady and what he was still capable of in his 40s.”

Hamilton currently sits fourth in the F1 Driver Standings, 63 points behind world champion Max Verstappen.

Toto Wolff addressed rumours surrounding Hamilton's Mercedes future

6

Toto Wolf addresses rumours regarding Hamilton’s Mercedes careerRex

Latest News

Previous article
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby news — This Morning fans name their ideal replacement as new host joins the sofa

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact