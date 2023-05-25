At the Versace Show, Sir Lewis Hamilton rubs elbows with NBA legend Dwyane Wade and Dua Lipa

Sir Lewis Hamilton rubbed shoulder with Dua Lipa and Dwyane Wade as he attended a Versace event in Cannes, last night.

Formula 1 star is a fashionista and looked stunning in an all-black outfit.

6 Donnatella versace and Dua lipa pose with Sir Lewis Hamilton / @lewishamilton

6 Donnatella reconnecting with the F1 superstar

6 Hamilton dressed in a chic all-black ensemble / @lewishamilton

This was an event to launch a collaborative project between Dua Lia, the singing sensation, and Donnatella Versace.

Hamilton, who is 38 years old, welcomed Donnatella at the pool before meeting Dua.

The 27-year old woman was greeted with a polite handshake before he kissed her both cheeks.

Dwyane Wade, the Miami Heat legend was also present.

Hamilton spent the rest of the night with three-time NBA Champion.

They laughed and chatted together at the extravagant bash.

Hamilton is back this weekend in Monaco for the Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has been linked with a stunning move to Ferrari at the end of the season – with the Prancing Horse rumoured to be readying a £40m a year offer.

CASINO SPECIAL – BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023

6 Hamilton speaks with NBA legend Dwyane Wade Credit: https://twitter.com/LH44updates

6 Dua lipa recently also attended the Cannes Film Festival Rex

Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ team principal said that rumours about Hamilton’s fate come up twice a year when the time comes to renew a contract.

It’s all a lie. Discussions are conducted in a normal manner, with no time constraints.

The idea of two brothers and friends who’ve been together for over ten years suddenly having to deal with money is uncomfortable.

I am absolutely sure that we’ll meet, not even a drop of doubt.

“I cannot imagine doing anything else. Lewis will continue to win if we provide him with a car that is competitive. Look at Tom Brady and what he was still capable of in his 40s.”

Hamilton currently sits fourth in the F1 Driver Standings, 63 points behind world champion Max Verstappen.