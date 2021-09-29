At His Own Wedding Groom Surprises Everyone by Delivering Vows On Adopting His Two Young Stepdaughters.

Last month, a groom brought tears to the eyes of his guests when he asked two young girls a particular question. The vows were not just for the bride but also for his entire family.

The groom’s surprise at the altar was captured in an emotional video. His focus was not just on his soon-to-be wife but also on her daughters. The groom beautifully asked them if he could adopt them as his own.

The Detroit, Michigan groom offered Abigail, 9, and Natalie, 8, an adoption proposal amid tears. Dontez Williams was able to move the girls with his gesture. It was held at the San Marino Club last year.

In a surprise proposal, a groom asks his bride’s daughters if he can adopt them and causes them to become emotional | Photo: Instagram/handsome_is_me

THE SPECIAL VOW

In the video, the stepfather expressed: “I have transitioned from a stepfather to a father to these girls and love them dearly.” He added that while they were not his biological kids, not even blood would bring them any closer than they were.

His vow to become their official dad was very special to the girls and Myshella, Burton’s mother. Williams had spoken with Burton before the ceremony and asked her if he could go ahead with the surprise adoption.

THE GIRLS WERE EMOTIONAL

The stepfather got the idea after seeing various adoption videos online. The girls were stunned by Williams’ words and never saw it coming. He stated that he wasn’t surprised by their reaction to the unexpected proposal.

He expressed:

“I knew if it was bringing emotion out of me, it was going to bring emotion out of them – especially Abigail, who is the more emotional one.”

A MESSAGE FOR FATHERS

Williams said it was a sensitive issue for the girls, so he understood that it meant a lot. According to the stepfather, once the girls realized what was happening, it became the moment they waited for “all their life.”

Williams also had a message for other fathers. He encouraged them to express emotion and said that all children need their fathers. He said: “There are good men out there who will step up when the other parent is absent.

ONLINE REACTION

By sharing the special adoption moment, he wanted to show people the importance of “companionship and respect, even to children.” The father’s gesture also touched netizens.

One user wrote: “Man, we are crying with y’all.” Another lauded Williams and added: “You stepped in and stepped up! Congratulations, Dad.”