At Covid Summit, Biden Sets Ambitious Goals for Vaccinating the World

WASHINGTON — President Biden, declaring the coronavirus an “all-hands-on-deck crisis,” set out ambitious goals on Wednesday for ending the pandemic and urged world leaders, drug companies, philanthropies and nonprofit groups to embrace a target of vaccinating 70 percent of the world by next year.
The course Mr. Biden laid out at the virtual Covid-19 summit that he held in New York may not be able to become a reality. The president is under increasing pressure to make a more aggressive stand against U.S. drug manufacturers who refuse to share their Covid-19 technology.
The daylong meeting, the largest gathering of heads of state to address the pandemic, was a reflection of Mr. Biden’s determination to re-establish the United States as a leader in global health after President Donald J. Trump severed ties with the World Health Organization last year, at the outset of the coronavirus crisis.
Mr. Biden announced a series of actions, including the purchase of an additional 500 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine at a not-for-profit price to donate overseas and $370 million to administer the shots. Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, announced that $250 million would be donated to a global fund that seeks to raise $10 billion for future pandemics.
“We’re not going to solve this crisis with half-measures or middle-of-the-road ambitions. We need to go big,” The president made these remarks in televised remarks. “And we need to do our part: governments, the private sector, civil society leaders, philanthropists.”
Still, Mr. Biden’s summit meeting spurred some resentment toward the United States from those who have criticized the administration for hoarding vaccines and not doing enough to help developing nations manufacture their own. Others claimed that the administration was taking credit for a plan already in place.
“It’s not really new, but the financial power of what they put on the table is new of course,” Marie-Paule Kieny (French virologist, former top W.H.O. In an interview, she stated. She said that the organization had set a target to vaccine 70% of those living in low- or middle-income countries by September 2019.
“The U.S. wants to be engaged,” she added, “but they still don’t know exactly how to engage with the new world that has developed while they were away.”
Mr. Biden also faces criticism for offering booster doses to fully vaccinated Americans when millions of people around the world, including health care workers, have yet to receive a first dose. On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta, of Kenya, stated that inequalities were hindering efforts for rebuilding the global economy. This requires confidence and investment.
“The surest way to building that confidence is by making vaccines available to the world, in an equitable and accessible manner,” Mr. Kenyatta said. “That, sadly, is currently not the case. The asymmetry in the supply of vaccines reflects a multilateral system that is in urgent need for repair.”
In his opening remarks, President Biden highlighted two urgent challenges: the global vaccination against Covid-19, and solving the oxygen shortage. This is causing unnecessary deaths among Covid-19 patients, who could have survived if there was more oxygen.
One person who attended the summit took notes and was able to speak after the president had finished speaking. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the director general at the World Health Organization called for countries to immediately share their vaccines, intellectual property, and technical know-how to make vaccines.
According to one person, President Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) was just as pointed. Mr. Ramaphosa called the vaccine inequities “unjust and immoral” and reiterated his proposal that developing countries should be able to manufacture their own doses.
More than 4.7 million people around the world, and more than 678,000 in the United States, have died of Covid-19 — a “global tragedy,” Mr. Biden said. While three-quarters of Americans have had at least one coronavirus shot, less than 10 percent of the population of poor nations — and less than 4 percent of the African population — has been fully vaccinated.
According to the University of Oxford’s Our World in Data project, 79 percent of the shots have been given in high- or upper-middle income countries. Covax, an international vaccine initiative supported by the W.H.O., is not on schedule to deliver shots to low and middle-income countries who most need them.
Physicians for Human Rights hosted a briefing where Dr. Soumya SWAMINATH, the chief scientist for the W.H.O., appealed to nations to unite to distribute vaccines in a coordinated, equitable manner. She also encouraged countries to share any excess vaccines.
“A country-by-country approach, a nationalistic approach, is not going to get us out of this pandemic,” She spoke out. “And that’s where we are today.”
Experts believe that the global immune system needs to be vaccinated in 11 billion doses. The United States had already pledged more than 600 millions doses to the world before Wednesday. With 500 million more pledged by Mr. Biden, the U.S. now has a total commitment of 1.1 billion doses. It is greater than any other nation.
“Put another way, for every one shot we’ve administered to pay in America, we have now committed to do three shots to the rest of the world,” Mr. Biden said.
Global health experts, activists and leaders around the world say that donated doses are not enough. They want the Biden administration and Congress to do more in order to expand global vaccine production, especially in Africa.
“The Covid-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of diversification of production centers across the world,” The Indonesian President Joko Widodo spoke at the General Assembly. Indonesia has experienced one of largest surges in case numbers. “We know that no one is safe until everyone is.”
The environment for getting shots into arm has become more challenging since April 2020’s creation of Covax. Covid-19 vaccine delivery has been slowed by the imposition of tariffs and trade restrictions in some Asian countries. India, home to the world’s largest vaccine maker, has banned coronavirus vaccine exports since April, although officials say they will resume next month.
Biden demanded that other wealthy countries honor their donations in his opening remarks. He also appeared to take a veiled shot at China, which did not participate in the summit, and has for the most part been selling — rather than donating — its vaccine to other countries.
“We should unite around the world on a few principles: that we commit to donating, not selling — donating, not selling — doses to low- and lower-income countries, and that the donations come with no political strings attached,” The president stated.
He also announced a vaccine partnership with the European Union and said the United States was working to scale up production overseas through a partnership with India, Japan and Australia that was “on track to produce at least 1 billion vaccine doses in India to boost the global supply by the end of 2022.”
The doses the Biden administration is donating, however, have been trickling out slowly. So far, 157 million have been shipped overseas. Dr. Peter J. Hotez, an infectious disease expert at Texas Children’s Hospital who helped develop a coronavirus vaccine that is being manufactured in India, said the president should have laid out “a frank articulation of the magnitude” of the shortage.
“We don’t need it by 2023,” Dr. Hotez said. “We need it now, over the next six to eight months.”
Rick Gladstone contributed reporting from New York.