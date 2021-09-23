At Covid Summit, Biden Sets Ambitious Goals for Vaccinating the World

WASHINGTON — President Biden, declaring the coronavirus an “all-hands-on-deck crisis,” set out ambitious goals on Wednesday for ending the pandemic and urged world leaders, drug companies, philanthropies and nonprofit groups to embrace a target of vaccinating 70 percent of the world by next year.

The course Mr. Biden laid out at the virtual Covid-19 summit that he held in New York may not be able to become a reality. The president is under increasing pressure to make a more aggressive stand against U.S. drug manufacturers who refuse to share their Covid-19 technology.

The daylong meeting, the largest gathering of heads of state to address the pandemic, was a reflection of Mr. Biden’s determination to re-establish the United States as a leader in global health after President Donald J. Trump severed ties with the World Health Organization last year, at the outset of the coronavirus crisis.

Mr. Biden announced a series of actions, including the purchase of an additional 500 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine at a not-for-profit price to donate overseas and $370 million to administer the shots. Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, announced that $250 million would be donated to a global fund that seeks to raise $10 billion for future pandemics.