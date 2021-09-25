Aston Villa star taunts Bruno Fernandes over Ronaldo in “outstanding s***housery” moment

Emiliano Martinez has been hailed for putting off Bruno Fernandes by pointing at Cristiano Ronaldo before the Manchester United midfielder smashed his penalty over the bar.

Questions have been asked of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo was snubbed for the duty, with the call backfiring spectacularly.

With the Norwegian calling the situation unfortunate, he did question Villa players for the actions ahead of the spot-kick – before insisting that Fernandes was not put-off by them.

The Argentina international walked towards the taker and pointed towards Ronaldo for all to see, seemingly calling for the former Real Madrid man to take it.

With Diogo Dalot continuing to push the keeper away, he looked confident when stepping back on his line, but in the end wasn’t need to intervene on the effort from 12-yards.

One fan said: “So much to unpack here. Taunting Ronaldo, elite s***housery from Martinez, a guy who thrives on that.”

A second added: “Absolute world class s***housery.”

A third continued: “If you don’t adore this kind of s***-talking, you and I enjoy sports very differently.”

A fourth said: “People will say this is mind games from Emi but in fact it’s true. Ronaldo more than likely would have scored.”

With a fifth concluding: “I hate him but fair play to Martinez on the s***housery. If it was the other way around and David de Gea did what he did, I would love him.”







Solskjaer said after the match: “Today you would back Bruno with your mortgage.

“What I didn’t like was the way they crowded the penalty spot. It clearly worked for them but that’s not great to see. They achieved what they wanted to.”

Solskjaer replied when asked about the taker: “The decision is made before the game, yeah.”