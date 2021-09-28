Asia Contents Awards Nominations Dominated by Korean Content

In its efforts to broaden the range of activities and programming, the Busan International Film Festival has opened its doors to domination by Korean TV and streaming content.

The third edition of its Asia Contents Awards see Korean shows “Move To Heaven,” “Sweet Home,” and “Vincenzo” head the nominations list.

Netflix, which has become a major force in Korean content, also picks up multiple nomination for Japanese series “Alice in Borderland.” Chinese content finds the spotlight through iQiyi’s hit series “The Long Night.”

The prize ceremony on Oct. 7 will operate as a hybrid online and on-site event. Local attendees, including the hosts, will participate on-site from Busan, while overseas nominees across Asia will attend online.

The prize show will be hosted by the TV personality and entrepreneur Mark Tetto and Kim Sae-yeon, a participant of Miss Korea 2019, who co-hosted ACA since its first edition. The show can be viewed remotely via Naver and the Busan festival’s official YouTube channel

Asia Contents Awards 2021 Nomination List

Best Creative

“Alice in Borderland” Prod co: Robot Communications. Platform: Netflix.

“Girl From Nowhere” (Season 2) Prod cos: Bravo! Studios / Sour Bangkok / Jungka Bangkok. Platform: Netflix.

“The Long Night” Prod cos: iQiyi. Platform: iQiyi.

“Move to Heaven” Prod cos: Page One Film / No.3 Pictures. Platform: Netflix.

“Hanzawa Naoki” Prod co: Tokyo Broadcasting System Television. TBS.

“Vincenzo” Prod cos: Studio Dragon. Platforms: tvN, Netflix.

Best Asian TV Series

“Bad Genius The Series” Prod co: GDH 559. Platforms: ONE21 Channel, WeTV, Dimsum Entertainment.

“Girl From Nowhere” (Season 2) Prod cos: Bravo! Studios, Sour Bangkok, Jungka Bangkok. Platform: Netflix.

“Hanzawa Naoki” Prod co: Tokyo Broadcasting System Television. Platform: TBS.

“Navillera” Prod cos: Studio Dragon. Platforms: tvN, Netflix.

“Vincenzo” Prod cos: Studio Dragon. Platforms: tvN, Netflix

Best OTT Original

“Alice in Borderland” Prod: Robot Communications. Platform: Netflix.

“Girl From Nowhere” (Season 2) Prod cos: Bravo! Studios, Sour Bangkok, Jungka Bangkok. Platform: Netflix.

“The Long Night” Prod cos: iQiyi. Platform: iQiyi.

“Move to Heaven” Prod cos: Page One Film, No.3 Pictures. Platform: Netflix.

“Ray” Prod cos: Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point. Platform: Netflix.

“Sweet Home” Prod cos: Studio Dragon, Studio N. Platform: Netflix

Best Asian Animation

“The Curious World of Linda” Prod co: Taktoon Enterprise. Platforms: KBS, EBS Kids, JEI TV, ANIONE, CHAMP, SK Broadband.

“Downstairs” (Season 2) Prod co: Robot Playground. Platform: Mediacorp.

“Heaven’s Design Team” Prod co: Asahi Production. Platform: Tokyo MX, MBS, Crunchyroll, Bilibili.

“Japan Sinks 2020” Prod cos: Science Saru. Platform: Netflix.

“Time Traveler Luke” Prod co: Anyzac. Platform: KBS, Canal Plus, Mediacorp, CLS, TVB, TVP, Dreambox, Astro.

Best Short-form / Web drama

“Antara Pintu” Prod co: MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems. Platform: Astro Gempak.

“Champion” Prod co: Filterworks Productions. Platform: RTB Go.

“Life of Namjoo” Prod co: Whynot Media. Platforms: Naver TV, V LIVE, YouTube, Facebook.

“Non-Reading Club” Prod co: Three Dots Entertainment. Platform: MyVideo.

“Sheker” Prod co: Salem Social Media. Platform: Aitube.

Technical Achievement Award

“2049” Prod co: Greener Grass Production. Platform: Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival

“Alice in Borderland” Prod co: Robot Communications. Platform: Netflix.

“Ray” Prod cos: Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point. Platform: Netflix.

“Sweet Home” Prod cos: Studio Dragon, Studio N. Platform: Netflix.

“Time Traveler Luke” Prod co: Anyzac. Platforms: KBS, Canal Plus, Mediacorp, CLS, TVB, TVP, Dreambox, Astro.

Creative Beyond Border

“Alice in Borderland” Prod co: Robot Communications. Platform: Netflix.

“Bad Genius The Series” Prod co: GDH 559. Platforms: ONE21 Channel, WeTV, Dimsum Entertainment.

“The Long Night” Prod cos: iQiyi. Platform: iQiyi.

“Move to Heaven” Prod cos: Page One Film, No.3 Pictures. Platform: Netflix.

“Sweet Home” Prod cos: Studio Dragon, Studio N. Platform: Netflix

Best Actress

Nushrratt Bharuccha in “Ajeeb Daastaans.” Prod co: Dharmatic. Platform: Netflix.

Tsuchiya Tao in “Alice in Borderland.” Robot Communications. Platform: Netflix.

Song Jia in “A Little Dilemma.” Prod co: Linmon Pictures. Platform: iQiyi.

Bae Doo-na in “Stranger 2.” Prod co: Studio Dragon. Platforms: tvN, Netflix.

Lee Si-young in “Sweet Home.” Prod cos: Studio Dragon, Studio N. Platform: Netflix.

Best Actor

Terrance Lau in “Leap Day” Prod co: HK Television Entertainment. Platform: ViuTV.

Bai Yu in “The Long Night.” Prod co: iQiyi. Platform: iQiyi.

Lee Je-hoon in “Move to Heaven.” Prod cos: Page One Film, No.3 Pictures. Platform: Netflix.

Sakai Masato in “Hanzawa Naoki” Prod co: Tokyo Broadcasting System Television. Platform: TBS.

Ali Fazal in “Ray.” Prod cos: Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point. Platform: Netflix.

Song Joong Ki in “Vincenzo.” Prod co: Studio Dragon. Platforms: tvN, Netflix.

Best Writer

Liu Guoqing for “The Long Night.” Prod co: iQiyi. Platform: iQiyi.

Yoon Ji-ryun for “Move to Heaven.” Prod cos: Page One Film, No.3 Pictures. Platform: Netflix.

Jung Do-yoon for “On the Verge of Insanity.” Prod co: IWill Media. Platform: MBC.

Mitani Shintaro for “The Real Thing.” Prod co: Nagoya Broadcasting Network. Platform: Nagoya Broadcasting Network.

Park Jae-bum for “Vincenzo.” Prod co: Studio Dragon. Platform: tvN, Netflix.

Best Newcomer- Actress

Zhao Jinmai in “The Blessed Girl.” Prod cos: Chinese Entertainment Tianjin, Tencent Penguin Pictures. Platform: Tencent Video.

Ko Min-si in “Sweet Home.” Prod cos: Studio Dragon, Studio N. Platform: Netflix.

Koe Yeet in “Titoudao.” Prod co: Oak3 Films. Platform: Mediacorp.

Takeda Rina in “Wakako’s Sake in Hida -Sake Brewery Tour.” Prod co: BS TV Tokyo. Platform:

BS TV Tokyo.

Best Newcomer- Actor

Tang Jun-sang in “Move to Heaven.” Prod cos: Page One Film, No.3 Pictures. Platform: Netflix.

Song Kang in “Navillera.” Prod co: Studio Dragon. Platforms: tvN, Netflix.

Eric Hsiao in “Non-Reading Club.” Prod co: Three Dots Entertainment.

Platform: MyVideo.

Morisaki Win “The Real Thing.” Prod co: Nagoya Broadcasting Network. Platform: Nagoya Broadcasting Network.

Azat Asanovich in “Sheker.” Prod cos: Salem Social Media. Platform: Aitube.