Ashton Kutcher’s Twin Makes His First Interview With His Famous Brother

Ashton Kutcher is a Paramount+ member, along with Michael Kutcher (his twin brother who suffers from cerebral palsy (CP), “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus” His experience with rare autoimmune disorders. According to E! News, on August 8 Ashton was diagnosed with vasculitis — a disorder which involves blood vessel inflammation, according to the Mayo ClinicIt can reduce blood flow, and result in tissue and organ injury.

“I was unable to walk and then suddenly I can’t see,” Ashton Dr. Agus tells The clip. Later on, it appears that the doctor is walking Ashton along with Michael through scientific information in a laboratory. In a voice-over, Dr. Agus explains, “We educate people from the ground up about what’s going on with their health journey.” Ashton, in tears, grabs his brother’s knee as he sits on the couch near the end.

The interview was especially poignant because Michael is not openly about CP. Michael shared his story in a 2021 interview. Today Ashton became upset after a radio interview about Ashton’s diagnosis, which aired in the 2000s. “I was very angry. Very angry. I remember speaking to him about it,” Michael said. “I didn’t want to be the face of CP. I never talked about it.”