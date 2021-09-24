Ashley Olsen Makes First Red Carpet Appearance in More Than 2 Years

Ashley Olsen is showing off her eye-catching style on a red carpet for the first time in quite a while.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the 35-year-old actress-turned-fashion mogul walked the carpet for the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. The event honored Young Eisner Scholars, a non-profit organization committed to supporting strong scholars from economically challenged neighborhoods.

YES’ founder is former David Geffen Company president Eric Eisner, who is the father of Ashley’s longtime boyfriend, Louis Eisner.

For the big night, Ashley went with a dark ensemble, including a long black coat. The festivities included a performance from Christina Aguilera, while Walt Disney Company executive chairman Bob Iger and his wife, journalist Willow Bay, were special honorees.

Ashley was previously seen on a red carpet back in May 2019 for the Met Gala, when she and twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen both wore black leather on the fashion industry’s most pivotal night. In keeping with the “Camp” theme, Ashley was decked out in a long leather coat dress, while Mary-Kate opted for a leather jacket on top of a leather skirt.