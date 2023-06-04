Ashley Jones’ video exposes her for leaving Holly, 5 years old, alone in the salon for many hours.

ASHLEY JONES has posted a video in which she admits to leaving her daughter at the hair salon alone.

Ashley’s Instagram video was reposted by a Teen Mom fan site.

Ashley Jones took her daughter Holly to get her hair done for graduation

5

Ashley Jones treated her daughter Holly Holly's hair for her graduation
Ashley posted a video complaining about her daughter's new hairstyle

5

Ashley complained about the new hairstyle of her daughter in a video./ashleysiren

You can also find out more about the following: Video“I brought my child to have her hair braided,” said the 26-yearold. She is about to graduate, so we took pictures of her, picked out her hairstyle, boom.

MTV’s star showed her daughter Holly, 5 years old, a picture of the hairstyle she wanted. It was two space buns with feed-in braids. “Super cute, easy and simple, right?”

She was told by the lady in the salon that the hairstyle would require about 2 and a 1/2 hours.

Ashley said that she had seen the woman do her daughter’s haircut before, and so sat and observed the very first time.

Reality TV star claimed she went there every day so that “she’s comfortable leaving her for the two-hour period.”

Ashley took care of her daughter’s hair while she ran errands.

It’s not the hairstyle she wanted when her daughter comes to be picked up.

Even though she asked for tiny feed-in braids and two space buns, her daughter walked out of the salon with one bun and, what Ashley called, “knotted-a** braids.”

She told me, “I wanted to cry because my child sat on that chair… My baby has tender-headedness so she doesn’t want her hair cut.

It’s not surprising that she sat on the chair for more than two hours.

“I didn’t want to fight this woman at her salon. The service must be paid for before a refund can be requested. “That’s how things are.”

Ashley asked Ashley to send a message asking for the full refund, as it was a completely different style than she requested. Her daughter might be stuck wearing this haircut for her graduation.

Some critics expressed concern on social media that Holly had been left alone at the hair salon, while others stated this is a normal practice among mothers.

Critics commented: “All these people say they are leaving their children. Huh!!! I’ve never until they were preteens with a cell phone in hand.”

Other wrote “Ok I like Ashley however never feel comfortable leaving your child unattended anywhere.”

“I feel like Holly is too young to be left alone… literally anything could happen. “Poor baby,” said a third.

Ashley was defended by a person who said: “Small black girls are left in the salon for generations.” I don’t think this one is that deep.”

Another person said “I would be pissed off too.” And yeah dropping your daughter off to the salon is normal where I’m from.”

In late May, Ashley posed with her younger sister Autumn Rose and Holly for a sweet elementary school graduation photo.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s mother Tea took to herInstagram feedYou can share photos from the day.

The first two photos show the girl in front of the school, wearing a pink long maxi-dress and holding her diploma.

Ashley also helped her sister to put on lip gloss, before the family gathered for their photo.

Autumn, Holly, Holly’s older sister and her father were all present in the photo.

The comments of admiration for this young woman were overwhelming. Many claimed she looks almost identical to her elder sister.

She looks exactly like Ashley’s big sister, gushed one.

Third: “I swear Ashley’s sister and Ashley are twins!” BEAUTIFUL! “Congratulations to you too”

The twins are sisters. It’s too cute. A fourth person said, “Congratulations.”

Ashley left Holly alone in the salon for over two hours while Holly got braids

5

Ashley left Holly at the salon by herself for more than two hours as Holly had braidsCredit: ashleysiren/Instagram
Fans had mixed feelings about Holly being left alone at the salon

5

Holly’s absence from the salon was met with mixed reactions by fansBar Smith
Fans called Ashley's younger sister her twin in recent photos from her elementary school graduation

5

Ashley’s sister was called Ashley in some recent pictures from her elementary-school graduation./realtalkteac

