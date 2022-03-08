Ashley Greene, star of Twilight, reveals the props she took from the set

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

“Twilight”Insider asked star Ashley Greene about the props she got from the movie’s set.

Greene stated that she kept her character’s Cullen Crest necklace and Jasper ring.

According to the actress, these items still hold their value “a lot of weight”She’ll keep them for you and her “forever.”

“Twilight”Ashley Greene, star of The Vampire Diaries, revealed the sentimental props from which she was inspired by the film’s success.

“I think we all did,”When asked by Insider about whether she had stolen any items, Greene, who played Alice Cullen in the film, said that she did.

Greene stated that she took two items, a necklace with the Cullen family crest and a piece from Jasper Hale (Jackson Rathbone), Alice’s partner.

“I took Alice’s Cullen crest and then I took a ring that wasn’t necessarily featured in the film, but we decided was a ring that Jasper gave Alice,”She said.

Greene stated that both items are stored securely in a safe. “with the rest of my valuables.”

“Those two things held a lot of weight for me and so I will keep those forever,”She said. “We have auctioned off a lot of stuff, but I think those two things will stay with me.”







Greene first appeared in the first movie as a vampire who had precognition. “Twilight”The film was released in 2008 and has been in theatres ever since. Catherine Hardwicke directed the movie, which was based in part on Stephenie Meyer’s novel. The film starred Kristen Stewart playing Bella Swan, and Robert Pattinson portraying Edward Cullen.

The center of attention was on the relationship between Bella, a woman, and Edward, who is a vampire. “Twilight”And its four sequels “New Moon” (2009), “Eclipse” (2010), “Breaking Dawn: Part 1″(2011). “Breaking Dawn: Part 2” (2012).

Greene claimed that even though the last film was 10 years old, she still thinks of her former costars who she calls her hers. “family,”You may need to do this from time-to-time.





Actress said she was with Peter Facinelli, who played Carlisle Cullen). “run most heavily in the same circles”So they can see each other “a good amount.”

“It’s funny because I think Peter will always kind of be that dad to all of us and always wants to get everyone together,”Greene said.

Star said she and Nikki Reed, who portrayed Rosalie Hale’s adoptive sister, were also there “reconnected”Over starting businesses.

Reed founded the sustainable fine jewellery company. BaYou with loveGreene created the brand for hormonal and menstrual well-being HummingwayIn 2021, Olivia Khoury will be her sister-in law.

“I reached out to her when I was starting Hummingway for a lot of advice and that was really nice, Greene said.

Greene said that she recently interacted with Rathbone at a fan event “It was simply amazing.”

Of Kellan Lutz, who starred as fellow coven member Emmett Cullen, Greene said that she “Will always treasure seeing him because we were so close before we started “Twilight.”

Greene and Lutz reunitedIn 2021, baseball costumes will be similar to those worn in the fan-favorite sequence. “Twilight,”You can find out more about a Video for content creator Matt Cutshall.

“He and I were saying that we forget how much we love these characters because we haven’t picked them up and revived them in so long,”Greene stated that you can just kind of snap back into it.”

Greene said the moment made her realize how “Real” the nostalgia is, prompting her to start a “Twilight” rewatch podcast with Kast Media called “The Twilight Effect.”

The first two episodes of the podcast will be released on March 15, with new episodes dropping weekly. Greene and her best friend, Melanie “Mel” Howe and familiar faces from the franchise will be there to discuss behind-the-scenes details.