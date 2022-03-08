Ashley Greene reveals that there were ‘disagreements’ among Cast

Get the Insider app A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

“Twilight”Insider was told by Ashley Greene, star of the movie, that all cast members had been “different personalities.”

Greene stated that conflicts arose earlier in the franchise’s history, but these were resolved by the franchise’s end.

“There were definitely disagreements, but it wasn’t anything that was catastrophic,”She spoke.

“Twilight”Star Ashley Greene stated that the stars of the movie had initially had minor conflicts, but nothing too serious that would have an impact on their working relationships.

“It was a thing earlier on,”Insider was told by Greene that the first interview took place in 1997. “Twilight”She was either 20 or 21 years of age and there were “different personalities”Cast members.

“We had disagreements, but then kind of got to the point where we were like, ‘OK, this is ridiculous.’ And like, ‘We are a family,'”Greene played Alice Cullen, a vampire. “There were definitely disagreements, but it wasn’t anything that was catastrophic.”





Jackson Rathbone, Ashley Greene are Jasper and Alice. “Twilight.”



The first installment “Twilight”Franchise, based upon Stephenie Meyer’s books, was released in 2008. It was directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

Kristen Stewart portrayed Bella Swan (played brilliantly by Robert Pattinson) as a high-schooler who falls in love with Edward Cullen, a vampire.

The cast also included Greene, Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale), Nikki Reed (Rosalie Hale), Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen), Peter Facinelli (Dr. Carlisle Cullen), and Elizabeth Reaser (Esme Cullen) as part of the Cullen family.





Jackson Rathbone and Ashley Greene, Nikki Reed and Kellan Lutz are among the guests. Peter Facinelli and Elizabeth Reaser are also in attendance. “Twilight.”



Greene recently talked about the cast’s dynamic from the beginning in an interview with People, saying: “We did this for five years and there was a lot of ups and downs, and some drama, and we were like a family, but also in our 20s, and so there were kind of tiffs here and there.”

“It’s one of those things where, for the most part, it was a good experience, but we were human beings, and we were in our 20s,”She continued.

The “Twilight”Four sequels were made between 2009 and 2012. Stars continued to work on them. “New Moon” (2009), “Eclipse” (2010), “Breaking Dawn: Part 1″(2011). “Breaking Dawn: Part 2” (2012).

Insider was told by Greene that there had been no disputes after the franchise ended.

“We had been through so much together that by ‘Breaking Dawn,’ all of that was out the window,”She spoke.

Greene will talk about her experience with the franchise in a new podcast, “The Greene Podcast”.The Twilight Effect” with Kast Media cohosted and hosted by Melanie, Melanie’s best friend “Mel” Howe. The first episode will be released March 15th, with new episodes every week.