Ashley Graham announces she is pregnant with twins

Ashley Graham reveals she is expecting twins! The model has shared with her followers and fans that she is expecting twins.

The 33-year-old TV personality and her husband Justin Ervin attended a recent sonogram appointment, recording the moment and sharing it on social media.

The clip shows Ashley talking to her doctor, as she admits being surprised by the news, “Is that twins?” she asked, later confirming the announcement by her OB-GYN.

The couple, who already have a son, seemed to be incredibly happy, with Justin telling Ashley in the video, “You’re joking me,” after the doctor confirms that there’s two boys on the way.

The model can be seen laughing and saying “Are you serious? We’re going to have three boys.”

Ashley first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing on Instagram a sweet message showing how grateful and excited she was to start a new chapter in life.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she explained, adding “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Fans of the star were quick to congratulate her after watching the post, including some of her celebrity friends, with Natalia Bryant writing “congratulations!!” adding heart emojis, and Cynthia Erivo commenting “OMG!!! Twins!!!!”