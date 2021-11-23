Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ Dominates Iran’s Hafez Awards

A Hero was the big winner at the 21st Hafez Awards, Iran’s primary national screen awards ceremony. Scroll down to see the complete list of TV and film winners.

Asghar Farhadi’s latest film won Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Screenplay (both from Farhadi), Best Actor to Amir Jadidi (who also shared the prize with Peyman Madi of). Walnut Tree), and Best Editor (Hayedeh Safiyari).

A Hero is Iran’s Oscar entry this year, with Farhadi having scooped the Academy prize on two previous occasions for The Salesman A Separation.

Further winners at this year’s Hafez Awards included Pardis Ahmadieh for TomanSusan Parvar BotoxMorteza Najafi, who was awarded Best Cinematography, shared the Best Actress prize with. Toman. Producer and actor Ali Sartipi was presented with a Special Individual Achievement prize while Bahman and Bahram Ark’s SkinThe Abbas Kiarostami Memorial medal was presented to him.

Here’s a complete list of the winners

Motion Pictures

The Best Motion Picture: A Hero

Best Director: Asghar Farhadi

Best Screenplay: Asghar Farhadi

Best Actress: Pardis Ahmadieh (Toman) – Susan Parvar (Botox)

Best Actor: Peyman Maadi (Walnut Tree) – Amir Jadidi (A Hero)

Best Original Score: Bamdad Afshar (Skin)

Best Cinematography: Morteza Najafi (Toman)

Hayedeh Sfiyari (A Hero), Best Editor

Abbas Kiarostami Memorial Medal: Skin (Bahman & Bahram Ark)

Ali Sartipi is the recipient of the Best Individual Achievement Award

Best Technical-Artistic Achievement: Arsha Aghdasi

Best Original Song: Alireza Ghorbani (“The Accomplice”)

TV:

Soroush Sehat (Bibliophile), the best television figure

Mortal Wound is the best television series

Shahram Shah Haosseini (I Want to Live), best director

Best Screenplay: Mortal Wound

Best Actor – Comedy: Pejman Jamshidi (Relic 1&2)

Best Actress – Comedy: Jaleh Sameti (Relic 1&2)

Best Actor – Drama: Amir Aghaei (Blue Blood)

Best Actress – Drama: Rana Azadivar (Mortal Wound)

Best Documentary: Narrow Red Line by Farzad Khoshdast

Jury Prize: Javad Elzati for Mortal Wounds and Butterfly Stroke

Masoud Kiamiai received the Lifetime Achievement Award.