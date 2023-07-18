Asda is a hotspot for bargain gardeners who want to transform their gardens instantly. They can buy items as low as 75p.

As summer approaches, we will all be spending more time outdoors in the garden.

If you need a bit of help with your outdoor oasis, head to your nearest Asda.

2 Colour-changing garden lights are a great way to light up your backyard. Credit: Facebook/ExtremeCouponingAndBargainsUK

2 Asda has a special 75p garden bargain for those who love to grow their own plants Credit: Getty

The bargain 75p item has prompted gardening enthusiasts to rush to their local branches. This product will help your garden glow instantly.

Sarah Foss joined a Facebook money-saving group Discounts and extreme couponing in the UK The price of the stainless steel bubble stick lights has been reduced.

She wrote: “75p Asda- Lots of cheap garden bits at 75p.”

Beautiful bubble lights can be used to light up your garden, creating the perfect ambience for summer dining.

According to the online description, “With four connected colour-changing columns that automatically light up as soon as it becomes dark and a solar panel separate, they are an awesome addition to any backyard and great for parties.”

Four linked pillars with a separate solar panel are included in this product. It will run for eight hours.

It’s no surprise that the post has received hundreds of comments and likes, as many people are eager to grab the deal.

A person once wrote “I’m in need of these”.

The second note read: “Your light – just in case someone broke them yesterday.”

Another asked: “In which Asda is that?”

A second person commented on the photo: “If there are any, please …”