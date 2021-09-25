As vet bills can be costly, here’s how to save thousands of dollars on them.

Like any red-blooded American, I wait to go to the doctor until it’s an absolute emergency. (Am I a Rockefeller?

But when it comes to my pets—or as I call them, my fur children—I try to keep their vet visits as regular as possible. After all, I want what’s best for my precious angel babies.

Unfortunately, I can’t pay the vet bill in Crazy Cat Mom Love. So, I was forced to find a way to keep my pets safe and happy without going broke.

Enter PAWP, an online vet clinic that has changed the pet health care game forever. PAWP can save pet owners up to $5,000 in annual vet costs.

And with all that money you saved, you can spoil your pets with all the treats and toys they rightfully deserve.

What is PAWP?

PAWP has brought quality but affordable vet care into the 2020s (finally) with its online two-for-one pet services. PAWP offers a 24/7 online vet clinic that provides qualified vet advice.

Whether 2 p.m. or 2 a.m., PAWP members can utilize the Ask a Vet feature for fast, real-time medical advice without appointments or wait times.

PAWP also offers an annual $3,000 emergency fund for unexpected vet bills. Our pets are just as susceptible to illness and injury as humans.

Too often, people have to choose between giving their pet adequate care and not draining their savings account. It’s a heartbreaking decision—one that no pet owner should have to face. Luckily, PAWP’s emergency fund eases that financial burden. You can now focus on making your pet happy again and saving money.

Get Peace Of Mind (And Save Some Pennies)

Being a pet owner can be stressful. Is your pet acting strangely or sick? What was the thing they ate? Is it because they are hungry or is this a dramatic display of their emotions?

PAWP answers these questions in the privacy of your own home. Their 24-hour Ask a Vet feature, in particular, helps save money by avoiding unnecessary vet trips. Did you know that 60% of pet problems can be solved online? This applies to any questions you may have about your pet’s health, behavior, or nutrition.

Consider, for example, when I took my cat to see the vet for an ear infection. It turns out she didn’t have one; she just smelled bad. However, my cat was very stinky and I had to pay a large bill.

Amira N. was successful in avoiding this mess by using PAWP. “Our dog swallowed a mask on the playground. We were chatting with a vet within a minute,” Amira wrote. “Before PAWP, we took our dog directly to the animal hospital. This time, we confidently treated our dog safely at home.”

And in moments where emergency vet visits are necessary—luckily my cat hasn’t had a life-threatening emergency (God forbid!)—it’s incredibly helpful to have some type of protection to offset costs.

Prior to PAWP, I had never thought of getting protection for my pet. PAWP made it clear that PAWP was the only option.

PAWP Vs. Pet Insurance

I have to admit, as a crazy cat mom, I was a little embarrassed to realize I never thought about pet insurance. I insure my car, my house, even myself—so, why not my pets?

My skeptical, cynic self began to investigate pet insurance after I found PAWP. If plain ol’ pet insurance was the more economical option, that would likely be the one to choose.

However, as I sifted through various insurance companies and plans, I quickly realized that PAWP is an insanely better deal.

According to Value Penguin, the average cost of dog insurance is $25 to $70 per month. Cat insurance costs around $10-40 per month.

Forbes’ data agrees, citing up to $1,000 in annual costs for a large dog breed. Forbes found that pet insurance rates increase steadily after age 2. Your base insurance rate can increase by 58% when your pet turns seven years old.

These insurance costs don’t factor in higher rates based on breed, age, and pre-existing conditions. These are also available for pets. In fact, the average deductible across major providers seems to be $500. PAWP doesn’t discriminate on those, and all pets are welcome for the same flat fee of $19/month. PAWP will also cover any emergency that they may have due to pre-existing conditions.

For just $19 per month, PAWP allows you to protect up six pets in a household. That’s not $19 per pet; it’s $19 per month for all of them. You don’t have to pay deductibles, credit checks, or copays. And most importantly, you don’t pay it back.

No pet insurance provider can offer that kind of deal—Trust me, I’ve checked.

Save Your Money With Their Emergency Fund

PAWP’s monthly membership fee of $19 adds up to around $228 a year. This investment provides an emergency fund that can cover up to $3,000 in vet bills and thousands of dollars in savings on unnecessary vet visits.

One major event can deplete a savings account. But with PAWP, pet owners don’t have to decide between giving their baby the care they need and paying the light bill. This can be life or death for some pets.

“I never realized how cold a vet could be,” Patricia S. wrote. “They told me if I couldn’t pay that night, they would turn us away. In other words, send him home to die. If it wasn’t for you guys, he would be dead by now. I cannot thank you enough.”

Sometimes, PAWP is there to help with your pet’s journey across the rainbow bridge. PAWP provided Susan W. with the opportunity to transport her 17-year-old dog to an emergency room, where he passed peacefully and in no pain. (I’m not crying; you’re crying.)

“PAWP’s doctor was absolutely correct and right on,” Susan wrote. “Thank you for being there when I need you.”

And with PAWP’s emergency fund, the vet bill is sent directly to PAWP. This service is available to any American vet and pays directly before you leave the clinic. PAWP even lets you see the letter they send to your vet explaining their coverage.

Honestly, it’s pretty hard to beat $3,000 in coverage and countless unnecessary vet visits (and bills) for only $228 a year—that’s only 7.6% of your total coverage amount.

Quality Care For Your Pet Is Priceless

Depending on your pet’s health, PAWP can save you up to $5,000 in pet care costs in any given year. PAWP can be like having your own vet.

This is especially helpful for new pet parents—looking at you, pandemic pet buyers. You’re not alone by the way—hundreds of people decided to adopt a new pet during the pandemic.

PAWP offers pet owners both new and old peace of mind. Pets will live longer and happier lives. How’s that for a win-win?

Data shows that pets provide joy, companionship, compassion, and empathy in our lives. We should do our best to give them the best care possible.

And thanks to PAWP, it’s never been easier to do so.