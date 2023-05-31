As tributes pour out, a tourist rescued a Briton who was killed by lightning on Rhodes Beach.

As tributes flood in, a tourist recounts the moment when he raced off to save a Briton who had been struck down by lightning on a Rhodes Beach.

Scott Seddon (26), was paddleboarding near Agia Agathi in Rhodes, Greece on Monday when he became electrocuted.

The 26-year-old was paddleboarding at a beach in Rhodes

Scott's family have been left 'heartbroken'

His girlfriend screamed “come out, come out” as lightning started hitting the area – before horrified beachgoers watched him get struck, according to local Greek media.

Wander Machado (47), a Brazilian tourist, then bravely dived into the waters to save the Brit.

Machado said to the Greek publication Rodiaki later: “As I approached, I could see that he had fallen face-down in water with his face bruised.

“I knew immediately that every second counts and I began pulling him toward the shore.

The rain was still falling, and I was afraid that it would be the same for me. But I didn’t give up.

Machado who administered first aid after the men got out of water said: “The person was still breathing, his pulse could be heard and I had an impression that he is alive.”

“The EKAV rescuers came shortly thereafter and did all the necessary resuscitation to keep him living.

It was only later I discovered that he had not made it.

Scott was taken from the Achangelos hospital to Achangelos state local hospital where he officially was declared dead.

The Central Port Authority of Rhodes launched an investigation.

Scott’s generosity has also been described by his friends.

On social media, a friend uploaded a picture with the caption, “Always Kind, Always Generous, Always Fearless”. RIP Scott.”

One friend wrote “RIP, my brother” in response to an Instagram image of Scott.

Mail Online quoted a family friend as saying: “I talked to Scott’s dad, and he informed me that Scott was electrocuted. He was upset. Steve couldn’t say any more. He’s heartbroken.

His sister flew to the other side of the world so she could be with her family. Scott was an incredibly popular and lovely man.

He used to speak Greek and lived in Greece. The family used to live in Greece and speak Greek. He was a big fan of the place, and now he and his wife visit and stay at their vacation home.

Seddon attended King David High School in the Wavertree district of Liverpool before going to the nearby St Francis Xavier’s College.

Foreign Office spokesperson said, “We support the family of an Englishman who was killed in Rhodes. We are in communication with the local authority.”

The horror incident happened in the Agia Agathi area of Rhodes

