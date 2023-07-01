As tributes pour in, old photos show Alan Arkin as he was at his best.

We look at old photos of the actor as he was young.

His family confirmed that veteran Hollywood actor Alan Arkin passed away at the age of 89. He began his career in 1950s. In the 1970s, he gained recognition for his dark comedy Catch 22 and his Broadway adaptation of Central Recordershine Boys. Arkin’s life and career can be remembered by Arkin fans thanks to the collection of photos that were taken during his entire career.

Alan Arkin: A multifaceted, complex actor

Many mourners who paid tribute to Arkin on the internet praised the Argo actor’s versatility throughout his career.

Arkin could and did play serious and stern characters. However, his wry humor was what made him so popular. Though later on in his career, one of Arkin’s most celebrated performances came in the 2006 comedy-drama, Little Miss Sunshine, in which he played a foul-mouthed grandfather, a role for which he won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

Michael McKean is a close friend to Arkin, and he stars in Better Call Saul. He paid tribute to Arkin’s versatility, explaining how the late actor influenced his career.

Alan Arkin’s legacy captured in young photos

Though so much of his work was carried out prior to the inception of modern technology, several images from Arkin’s younger days can still be remembered, thanks to a series of impressive photos.

This rather dated image, for example, shows Arkin on set back in 1968 while in his early 30s, during shooting for Inspector Clouseau – a British comedy title in which Arkin played the lead role:

Arkin is seen in a 1970 photograph looking somewhat dazed while filming Catch 22. The 1970 movie for which Arkin was nominated as Best Actor by the National Society of Film Critics Awards.

Arkin also had the pleasure of working with several influential, iconic actors throughout his career, as one fan remembers his time on screen in The In-Laws with Peter Falk of Columbo fame:

Tributes from family, friends and fellow stars

Arkin, who died in 2023 on Thursday June 29th, has been hailed on social media.

“R.I.P. Alan Arkin, one of the all-time greats.” Wrote one dejected fan on Twitter. “Unpredictable when he was young (Wait Until Dark, Catch-22, Little Murders, Freebie And The Bean, and dependable as he aged (Edward Scissorhands, Glengarry Glen Ross, Grosse Pointe Blank). A king.”

“He (Arkin) was one of only a handful of actors to receive a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his first movie role, and he just got better from there, he made it look effortless.” Added another fan. “Alan Arkin was one of the very best.”

At the time of writing, the cause of Arkin’s death has not yet been disclosed.