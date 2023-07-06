As tourists are cleared, police issue a warning after a man is handcuffed at the Buckingham Palace gates.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Handcuffed to Buckingham Palace’s gates, a man has triggered an emergency police response.

The man wearing a tee-shirt, cap and white shorts chained left hand on the Victoria Memorial entrance.

A man has handcuffed himself to the gates of Buckingham Palace - triggering an urgent police response

2

Police are called to Buckingham Palace after a man handcuffed himself at the gate.Credit: Twitter/@caty_price
Video on social media shows police officers trying to talk to the man

2

On social media, a video shows the police trying to reach out to the manCredit: Twitter/@caty_price

On social media, a video shows police officers in the same area as the initial incident trying to speak to the man while he is gesturing at them.

The words he uses are unclear, but it appears that there are pages of white paper on the floor in front.

A number of police officers are visible dealing with the situation while others armed stand behind the fence.

Metropolitan Police says they continue to negotiate with this individual.

Latest News

Previous article
Katie Price reveals her favourite wedding and reveals that Peter Andre and she had a fight over the guest list.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder