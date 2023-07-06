As tourists are cleared, police issue a warning after a man is handcuffed at the Buckingham Palace gates.

Handcuffed to Buckingham Palace’s gates, a man has triggered an emergency police response.

The man wearing a tee-shirt, cap and white shorts chained left hand on the Victoria Memorial entrance.

2 Police are called to Buckingham Palace after a man handcuffed himself at the gate. Credit: Twitter/@caty_price

2 On social media, a video shows the police trying to reach out to the man Credit: Twitter/@caty_price

On social media, a video shows police officers in the same area as the initial incident trying to speak to the man while he is gesturing at them.

The words he uses are unclear, but it appears that there are pages of white paper on the floor in front.

A number of police officers are visible dealing with the situation while others armed stand behind the fence.

Metropolitan Police says they continue to negotiate with this individual.