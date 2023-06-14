As police launch a murder probe, three women are arrested for stabbing a woman to death. Another woman was also injured.

Three people were arrested in North-West London after two women, one of whom was killed by a stab wound and the other injured.

Around 10am, police were alerted to reports that a resident of Neeld Crescent in Wembley had been stabbed.

2 An investigator from the forensics department is on the scene at Wembley after a woman’s death. Credit: LNP

2 Neeld Court, Wembley after the death of an elderly woman Credit: LNP

The woman, who was 27 years old, died on the spot. She has not been informed of her next of kin.

Around 6pm, a 23-year old man who had been publicly identified by officers was found in Harrow.

The suspect was taken into custody by a police station in north London on suspicion of murder.

Two women, both aged 28 years old, were taken to the hospital for stab wounds that later proved not to be life-threatening.

On suspicion of murder, two people were arrested, including a man aged 24 and a woman aged 23.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man. He has been taken into custody.

“I am aware of the serious concern caused by this incident in our community. A dedicated detective team is currently working on establishing what actually happened.

Local officers will be in the region over the next few days to address any concerns.

The postmortem examination is scheduled to take place in the near future.