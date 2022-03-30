As many workers return to their offices, the future of remote work remains uncertain

Monday was Monday, for thousands of workers in the country. This was the first day they could return to work since the COVID-19 epidemic.

Inside Edition’s Ann Mercogliano took a commuter train from suburban New Jersey to New York, and the jolt back to what was once normal felt odd to some.

Many offices thought it was a time capsule. Newspaper headlines about 2020 Democratic presidential primary race were printed in newspapers that were still open for March 2020.

According to Microsoft’s survey of 31,102 workers worldwide, about half of leaders believe their companies want workers back at work full-time within the next year. CNBC reported.

Experts told CNBC that even in a strong labor market, companies can see the ramifications of not clearly explaining to employees when they should be there and why.

The new Survey by Pew Research Center found that 60% of workers with jobs that can be done from home say they’d like to work from home most or all of the time when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, if given the choice.

According to Slack research, 44% of executives who work remotely stated that they prefer to work at the office, while only 17% of employees agreed, CNBC reported.

Many are concerned about returning to the office with COVID-19 still raging, notes CEO Magazine. The anxiety and fear of returning to work may vary between team members.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana ShenIt is important to consider several factors, including their own risk, the COVID-19 level in their area, and what safety precautions their workplaces take.

“Someone who is healthy, vaccinated and boosted, and in a low-transmission area can probably take part in all work activities with very low risk of severe illness. On the other hand, another person who is medically vulnerable and in an area with higher Covid-19 levels may want to take additional precautions,”Wen spoke.