As Death of The Jazz Master Dr Lonnie Smith Is confirmed Fans Pay Tribute

Jazz Master Lonnie Smith collaborated with Norah Jones, the Roots, and Iggy Pop, among many others.

Lonnie Smith, the renowned Hammond B3 organist and NEA Jazz Master passed away Tuesday (29 September) at 79. Blue Note Records confirmed his tragic death.

According to a spokesperson for Blue Note Records, the cause of death was pulmonary Fibrosis. This is a type of lung disease.

Who was Lonnie Smith, an American jazz Hammond B3 organist?

American jazz Hammond B3 pianist Dr. Lonnie was also a member of the George Bensen quartet during the 1960s.

Smith was born in Lackawanna, New York, to a family that had a radio program and a vocal group. Music has been a part of Smith’s life since childhood. He once said that his mother influenced him musically because she introduced him to the gospel, classical, and jazz music.

Blue Note Records signed Dr. Lonnie Smith as a solo artist. He recorded his first albums with Lou Donaldson, the saxophonist.

Lonnie Smith’s musical career explored

Dr. Lonnie Smith became renowned for the Hammond B3 organ, but his musical interests first developed while playing brass instruments at school.

Smith was a musician in his sixties. He knew he wanted to pursue a career as an artist, but he wasn’t sure what instrument he would choose. He admired Blue Note organist Jimmy Smith. Around this time, Art Kubera, a music store owner, and accordionist, gifted Smith a Hammond organ, which paved the way for his wonderful career.

He mastered the instrument within a year, and he began performing with several Midwest groups, and he was even invited to join the newly formed quartet with George Benson. Blue Note Records signed Smith in 1968 as a bandleader, producing music until 1971.

Smith rejoined Blue Note Labels in 2015 and was named an NEA Jazz Master shortly after. His final albums were All in My Mind in 2018 and Breathe, which was released this year.

Fans pay tribute to acclaimed organist Dr. Lonnie Smith

Deeply saddened Twitter users pay tribute to the beloved organist Dr. Lonnie Smith.

While another user tweeted: “Yesterday, the world lost another legend. Rest in Peace and Power, Dr. Lonnie Smith. @nprmusic‘s in-depth obituary reminds us of his many contributions and the music we get to enjoy for the rest of time thanks to him #DrLonnieSmith #RestInPeace #RIP”.

Another user wrote about his experience seeing the brilliant Dr. Lonnie Smith: “So long and thanks, Dr. Lonnie Smith. I saw him at the Pythodd Reunion in Rochester, NY, maybe 20 years ago and played a lot of his music on the radio over the years. #jazz #organ.”