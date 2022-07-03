As Comedians Share Thoughts On Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Richard Pryor’s Daughter Weighs In

It seems like every Hollywood celebrity has something to say. Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Academy Awards At this point, there is no ceremony. Some have stood up for the star, while others have criticised him for being a noted comedian. Interestingly, a number of Rock’s fellow comedians, like Steve Harvey, Tiffany Haddish and others have offered some powerful thoughts Let us know your thoughts. The daughter of Richard Pryor, a stand-up comedian legend, has now weighed in.

Rain Pryor is an expert on the topic of comedians speaking their minds on stage. Her father was a pioneer for his blunt humor and social commentary. She was shocked when Rock made a joke about Jada pinkett Smith at Oscars. The former comedian said that Rock was slapped after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars. PEOPLE Everyday podcast that she’s met both Rock and Will Smith before, calling them “really good guys.”Before explaining her feelings about the situation, she did say she was sorry for Rock.

I feel devastated for Chris, and to me, it was less about comedy and more about an interpersonal relationship we will never know about, because we don’t live with them. But it became the focus of comedy because Chris Rock is who he is, and that’s who it happened to. Chris is going to keep telling his jokes because he’s funny, and he’s smart. Comedy did not die.

The Head of StateWill Smith was furious at the joke about the alum as he presented the award for Best Documentary Film Feature. During his opening, Smith joked that he was looking for Jada pinkett Smith to appear in a comedy. G.I. JaneSequel, which refers to her shaved-headed style (a choice resulting from her alopecia). Following the incident, Steve Harvey called the slap an “punk”Move on Smith’s part and said that he “lost a lot of respect”For him. Colleague comic Jim Carrey stated that he was “sickened” by the applause Smith received after winning his Oscar and said that he would’ve sued him had he been slapped. Ricky Gervais also criticised the situation Then, he said that there was nothing “nasty”The joke is either unflattering or a bit sexist. Tiffany Haddish, on the other hand, supported the joke, saying that she was supportive. “meant so much”She will be glad to help you. “a Black man stand up for his wife.”

Many within comedy have expressed concern about what the future might hold for the situation since the incident occurred. Others argue that it could become a model for others to attack comedians during performances. It was actually Dave Chappelle who was attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl. Chris Rock made a joke during the ordeal . This may have fueled the argument that comedians continue to be in demand. “silenced”as part of cancel culture. Rain Pryor also shared her thoughts about this notion during the interview.

It’s a weird time in which everyone seems to be on an extreme. Many comedians are feeling the’silence’. To me, it’s the silencing. [the furor around the slap]It is just the normal way that the world works and it doesn’t matter how much everything gets politicized.

Comics should be careful when discussing sensitive topics. However, others would argue that it’s their job to adapt to the times and produce material that doesn’t come off as being fueled by malice. This is a complex discussion and one that’ll likely persist for the foreseeable future.

Still, Rain Pryor does share some reasonable thoughts here and makes note of one key point: comedy won’t end with Will Smith’s Oscars slap. As performers try to live up the legacy of their father and those who came before, the art form will continue.