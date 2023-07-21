As AI raises concerns about privacy, ChatGPT’s ‘brain jump’ allows bot to remember you and your preferences.

The artificially-intelligent chatbot CHATGPT can now remember its users’ interests and preferences thanks to a CHATGPT software update.

Users are advised to not give their personal information to the bot.

1 ChatGPT has a new function that allows it to remember the users. Credit: Getty

As per The VergeThe new version will be evaluated in ChatGPT+’s beta.

There will be a settings section called “custom instructions” which will allow users to select for the chatbot to remember their conversations.

ChatGPT is a platform that allows third party apps to use the tool.

ChatGPT users would not have to repeat their messages.

You could be asked to remember details like your occupation or family size.

These types of details can be entered into the instructions section.

You can, for example, tell the bot that you always cook for five people so it will always give you the right amount of ingredients when you request a recipe.

The Verge reported that OpenAI’s Joanne Jang further explained the product.

She said: “Right now, if you open up ChatGPT, it doesn’t know much about you. If you start a new thread, it forgets everything you’ve talked about in the past.

But there are certain things that could apply to any conversation.

The feature will be put through a beta test to ensure that any issues can be resolved before the final version is released.

Users of ChatGPT who have paid for the latest version can download the update today in the US.

ChatGPT experts advise against sharing very personal information.

As per BGR “ChatGPT’s privacy isn’t great right now” and you might not be able to get OpenAI to remove information it’s collected about you.