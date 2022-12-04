As a mother, I unknowingly contracted HIV from my father. This is why every woman should be tested.

MUM unknowingly contracted HIV, and was almost killed by the stigma around her diagnosis.

Emma McAnally, who was stunned to learn that she had been positive for HIV six years ago, has encouraged all women to have a test.

1 Emma encourages all women to have regular sexual health checks and decrease stigma surrounding HIV. Credit: Handout

After suffering from flu-like symptoms for several weeks, the 33-year old, who lives in Glasgow, sought treatment at a clinic.

Around 80% suffer flu-like symptoms after becoming infected with HIV.

Emma tested positive for HIV. For a time, this news caused a severe mental impact, and she felt completely alone.

They told her The Mirror: “Thirty years ago, HIV was seen as a death sentence but now you can live a long and healthy life.

“The biggest thing is getting over the stigma.

“This can happen to anyone. I never thought it would be me but I am determined not to let it define me.”

Emma hopes to encourage women to have their health checked, and to spread the word about this condition.

She said: “I was in shock and disbelief.

“I had been led to believe this illness didn’t affect my demographic.”

Around three quarters of HIV-positive Britons are female but are diagnosed earlier than the gay men. However, in heterosexual relationships and with same sex people, their rates are roughly equal.

The stigma surrounding it makes this worse.

“When I told some close friends and family about the diagnosis, the response was horrific,” Emma added.

“I couldn’t talk to anyone. She said, “I was in a mental dark place.”

Sexual health charity, Terrence Higgins Trust, reported that three-quarters of those with HIV experience prejudice – and a third from family or friends.

After being certain that it was safe, however, her life changed when she fell pregnant with her son.

She says: “I didn’t feel alone or ashamed any more. It was worth it.

“I’ve never felt as confident in my body and mind.”

However, there were still misconceptions about the illness that she had when she was having her child.

Emma claims that Emma was warned by her midwife to avoid waterbirth and breastfeed because it could be harmful for the baby.

After Emma revealed her diagnosis to Paul, Emma is set for the birth of her second baby with Paul.

Paul was told about two weeks into their relationship and Emma said: “He took my hand and said it didn’t change anything.

“All that really matters to me is what I think of myself and how my family and close friends see me.”

She continued: “Don’t be scared of what you might learn. There’s hope and you can live well with HIV.”

Paul, Emma’s son aged four years old and her husband Paul do not have HIV.

Every day, she receives medication to stay alive.