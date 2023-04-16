As a flight attendant, I can tell you why it’s not a good idea to wear Crocs or flip-flops while flying.

The flight attendant warned passengers not to bring flip-flops or Crocs with them on the plane, regardless of how comfortable they might be.

Cabin crew advises that you should not wear shoes with open toes or thin soles on flights, regardless of whether you will be arriving in two hours or twelve.

2 According to cabin crew, passengers should not wear shoes with open toes or that are too light. Credit: Getty

Andrea Fischbach, a stewardess for American Airlines, has explained why this type of footwear needs to be left in the suitcase.

Also, high heels can damage an emergency exit.

She revealed What to wearThe heels can cause damage to the emergency exits and hurt other people if they fly off.

I would advise you to avoid high heels, flip-flops and any other slides for your own safety.

If there’s an emergency evacuation, and you need to use slides, then your heels must be removed, because they could puncture them.

You never know where or in what conditions your plane will land. “Plus, it’s not very practical for them to go from one gate to another.”

The metal detectors in shoes can slow you even before you get to the airport. No one wants the security queues moving slower.

The stewardess said that cabin crew wear flats for take-off and heels only during the landing.

Andrea pointed out that it is often very cold in planes, and flip-flops or shoes with no back are therefore not practical.

For this, she suggested that you bring a pair of warm socks.

The stewardess also advised passengers to avoid wearing skimpy clothes or sports bras, leggings or shorts. Instead they should bring layers.

Andrea has also cautioned future passengers about the realities of airplane toilets.

She said, “Make sure you don’t wear sandals when going to the bathroom”.

Sandals invite the liquid splashed on you to be whatever it is.

The American Airlines employee advised that you should also avoid wearing tight clothes.

She said that restrictive clothing can lead to swelling of the abdomen or deep vein thrombosis, which is a serious condition when clots in veins occur.

Andrea is not alone in her advice. Hundreds of other cabin crew members have also echoed this sentiment and offered their own tips.

CNN aviation analyst Mary Schiavo’s main recommendation when travelling is also to always avoid wearing flip flops.

She said: “Please wear sensible shoes and leave them on until after take-off.

“I see people boarding with flip flops and I think if you have to get up and run and you fall down or you can’t run, you’re not only going to hurt yourself, you’re going to hurt dozens of other people on this plane.

Get some shoes.

Tony Kuna who was a former member of cabin crew explained how it can cause issues if an emergency occurs during the flight.

He wrote on Quora: “During an emergency, all sorts of debris and unpleasant ground surfaces will block your way towards the exit, as well as outside the aircraft.”

“If your feet [aren’t] If you don’t have the right protection, you will find it difficult to get home.”

This is why he said you shouldn’t go barefoot.

Tony said: “Imagine the destruction of your shoes as you run along the aisle with metal, glass and fires.

“Kind of like John McClane in Die Hard, but worse.”