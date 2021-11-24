Artists Who Shouldn’t Be Nominated

Ye’s “Donda”Album of the Year was nominated despite its poor reception, and problematic collaborators.





Kanye West at his “Donda”Listening event on July 22, 2021



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Universal Music Group







It’s hard to believe that Ye (previously known as Kanye) received four Grammy nominations for this year. “Donda,”Album of the year included.

Aside from being described as “exhausting,” “disappointing,”And “almost-unlistenable”It is impossible to ignore the contributions of a wide range of music critics. The shadow of the night cast over “Donda”Ye’s surprising selection of collaborations

Many thanks to Recent changes to eligibility standardsMarilyn Manson, Chris Brown, and DaBaby are all eligible to win trophies. “Donda”The top prize is won

Multiple women have repeatedly accused Brown and Manson of sexual assault.

One of Manson’s accusers — who recently Manson was the subject of a lawsuit containing accusations of sexual assault, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment, among other allegations — recently told People that seeing him embraced by Ye is “just like being traumatized.”(Manson has Alle allegations of assault have been denied. Brown pleaded guilty to one charge of assault in 2009, and another in 2014. He also denied any other allegations.

DaBaby was widely criticized for making homophobic comments, as well as his association with Tory Lanez. Megan Thee Stallion has accused him of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.