Artist Ruben Orozco’s Drowning Girl Sculpture in Spanish River Sparks Conversation About Climate Change

People in Bilbao, Spain, recently woke up to a disturbing sight.

A sculpture of a young girl looking out at the River Nervion shows her drowning.

Surprised many, the fiberglass statue weighing in at 264 lbs was left in the river in the middle of the evening. The statue’s chilling expression was greeted by curious visitors in the morning.

The haunting visage becomes more apparent as the river’s tides rise and fall.

It’s the work of a Mexican artist named Ruben Orozco. It is intended to stimulate conversations about sustainability and climate changes.

The artist told a Spanish news outlet that he wants people to consider how, quote, “their actions can sink us or keep us afloat.”