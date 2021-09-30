Art Directors Guild “Wholeheartedly” Urges Members To Approve IATSE Strike Authorization

The Art Directors Guild, IATSE Local 800, is “wholeheartedly” urging its members to authorize a strike against film and TV production companies all across the country. The leadership of all three IATSE locals with national jurisdiction – the Art Directors Guild, the International Cinematographers Guild and the Editors Guild – have now gone on record recommending that their members authorize a strike in voting that begins on Friday.

Editors Guild Urges Members To “Overwhelmingly” Approve IATSE Strike Authorization

A resolution approved by the Art Directors Guild’s board of directors states:

Whereas, the IATSE International Bargaining Committee has asked its membership to vote to authorize a strike; and

Whereas, the AMPTP has refused to consider our proposals for a living wage, reasonable rest, and sustainable benefits; and

Whereas, the successful acquisition of such a contract will greatly benefit our membership, our future membership, and ensure dignity at the sunset of all of our careers; and

Whereas solidarity among the thirteen Hollywood Locals is essential to maintain, in order to achieve our goals through a collectively-bargained agreement which supports the basic needs and rights of our members as human beings; and

Whereas, we recognize that a strike – a grave and momentous undertaking – should be the last weapon in our arsenal to be used to gain a favorable contract;

Therefore be it resolved, that we, the Board of Directors of Art Directors Guild IATSE Local 800, support a “Yes” vote on the authorization of a strike, to be used as may be required by the President and the General Executive Board of the IATSE on our behalf in the 2021 Basic Agreement negotiations with the AMPTP, and wholeheartedly urge our membership to vote in favor of such authorization.

The resolution was signed by Nelson Coates, Local 800 president; Jim Wallis, vice president; Rick Nichol, treasurer; and Judy Cosgrove. It also includes all twelve members of the board as well as all four trustees.