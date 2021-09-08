Arsene Younger calls on 10 legends for help in implementing FIFA’s revolutionary World Cup transformation

The radical FIFA plans to change the format from a World Cup every four to a two-years has drawn heavy criticism from Europe. But the discussion is only beginning

Arsene Younger, FIFA chief, has recruited the support of 10 footballing greats to push through his ambitious plans for the World Cup.

World football’s governing body is proposing to reduce the World Cup format to once every four years, to instead have it every two years.

The idea has faced a lot of opposition from Europe, as well as the powerful clubs on the continent.

There is strong support worldwide for the idea, so FIFA’s plans could be presented to all 211 FIFA members in the next year.

FIFA’s Chief for Global Football Development Wenger enlisted the support of 10 prominent ex-footballers in order to push the idea forward.

John Terry, Michael Owen, Didier, and Didier Drogba will form a group along with Geremi, his ex-Stamford Bridge colleague. “Technical Advisory Group” Wenger is launching in Doha today to assist you.

German legends Jurgen Klinsmann and Lothar Matthaus are also on board, as well as Italy’s 2006 World Cup winner Marco Materazzi.

However, the star-studded roster doesn’t end with Roberto Carlos (Peter Schmeichel) and Yaya Toure finishing what would have been an amazing side back in those days.

Ferran Soriano, chief executive of Manchester City, has slammed the idea.

He stated that: “There is no space for anything like this. No room at all.

“The players cannot play more games, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of PSG, appeared to confirm that the process is still in an early stage.

He explained: “I have been very clear – we want to have an engagement.

“But we have had no approaches from Fifa. maybe they could approach us – and then we might have a discussion.”

Gareth Bale, a forward for Wales and Real Madrid, made it clear that he felt the novelty of the competition would be diminished if he played more often.

Bale admitted: “It’s not something I really like.

“I like the tradition of every four years – it has the prestige, like the Olympics coming around every four years.

“It feels that little bit more special, as it’s not happening too often.

“Having it every two years loses that bit of history. When it’s four years, it’s a long time until the next one and it does make it that bit more prestigious.”

Andrea Radrizanni, Leeds’ owner, suggested that an amicable compromise could be reached.

“I would like it to stay every four years, but perhaps there could be a discussion around every three,” said the Elland Road chief.

“Why shouldn’t Fifa engage? In my opinion, there is a disconnect.”