Arsene Wenger left Arsenal squad in stitches after dessert disaster

Arsene Wenger once had his Arsenal squad in fits of tears after they all witnessed a dessert gaffe before an away game.

Wenger held the Gunners post for more than 20 years before he was forced to resign at the conclusion of the 17/18 Premier League campaign.

When he arrived from Japan, the 71 year-old Wenger changed Arsenal’s culture. He shifted his focus to nutrition and fitness.

Paul Merson recalled receiving orange juice and creatine at his first training session.

Even Wenger couldn't resist an apple pie on away trips, which led to a misstep that left the Arsenal in tears.









“When you go [to] away games, obviously you get your meal the night before,” Ray Parlour told talkSPORT.

“And I remember we always had apple pie usually as our dessert if you wanted it.

“Arsene Wenger is now awake. We used to have big round tables in the front, but Wenger was seated at the back, along with the staff, physios, and whatever else.

“So he’s gone up to the apple pie, it’s only a little trolly of apple pie’s, he puts it on his plate and as he turned the apple pie’s fallen straight off his plate.

“He hasn’t seen it fall and, as you know, Wenger doesn’t see a lot Wenger. Wenger used to say at press conferences that he hasn’t seen an apple pie drop from his plate.

“And as he’s walking back, he doesn’t he’s got nothing on his plate.

“All the lads are going ‘he hasn’t got anything on his plate have a look, have a look’.

“As he gets back to his seat he picks his spoon up look down and he doesn’t realise where it’s gone.

“The old dustpan and brush is what has taken away the power from the women on the other side.

"And all we heard was, and a few of the lads started laughing, 'I'll have coffee instead'."













Arsenal was the only team in Premier League history that went an entire season without being beaten under Wenger.

Wenger won seven FA Cup titles and two more Premier League victories.