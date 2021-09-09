Arsene Wenger Comments On A Possible Erling Haaland Move To Manchester United

Manchester United secured Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer but are still looking for a center-forward. Arsene Wenger might have predicted Erling Hailand’s next location. Manchester United may just have signed Cristiano Rojo to lead their Old Trafford line, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to search for a long-term center-forward.

Ronaldo signed a two-year deal with an option for a second year. However, Erling Haaland, as well as the rest of Europe’s elite, remains United’s primary target. Haaland will become available for just €75million (£63.9m) next summer as a clause will be activated in the Norwegian’s contract, and the 21-year-old will have a rare luxury of choosing where he wants to play — assuming he wants to leave Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester could be Haaland’s destination of choice, Arsene Younger has spoken out about the forward’s possible future. Wenger is one the most revered figures in the game. After his 22-year tenure at Arsenal, he was appointed chief of global football development for FIFA.

“The economic power of the Premier League is too strong. English football is dominant because it is where the most money is. The best players always go the best way to make the most money.”

Haaland and Kylian Mobappe are the two most notable talents of the current generation. Wenger is, unsurprisingly, extremely fond of his compatriot. However, the Frenchman thinks Dortmund frontman Haaland ranks up with PSG star and is full of praise for the 21-year old.

“Haaland is likely to be the next high-profile goalscorer after Mbappe,” he concluded. “He’s a super talent. His ambition, his will to score goals and the ability to fight in a duel [set him apart]. He’s there and wants to win – there is something in him that is great for a striker.”

If Haaland is to move to the Premier League, it’s likely that only last season’s top four will be able to facilitate housing the Norwegian. Chelsea’s £97.5m capture of Romelu Lukaku potentially rules them out of the equation, leaving both Manchester sides and Liverpool as potential destinations.

Anfield is unlikely to be Haaland’s new home, owing to its fixed-wage structure. City and United are both well-known for offering lucrative contracts. Alf Inge, Haaland’s father, played for City. If they make a concrete offering, that connection could be key.

However, United’s striker’s playstyle is much more suited to United and they would be a great replacement for Ronaldo when he leaves. Solskjaer is also Norwegian. He has a strong relationship with Haaland. The Red Devils boss played a crucial role in luring Haaland away from their city rivals to Old Trafford.